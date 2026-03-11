Tyrese Maxey Injury Update Sparks Concern as Same Issue Returns, Threatening 76ers’ Season

Just when the Philadelphia 76ers thought their injury luck couldn’t get any worse, a familiar concern has resurfaced, this time involving Tyrese Maxey. With the regular season entering its final stretch, the Sixers are already navigating a growing injury list that includes franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid and forward Johni Broome. Now Maxey has joined them, adding another layer of uncertainty to a team trying to stabilize its season before April arrives.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 25-year-old guard sustained a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger on March 7 during Philadelphia’s 125–116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The setback is the latest blow for a team that has struggled to keep its core healthy during a crucial stretch of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has been diagnosed with a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, sources tell ESPN. Maxey received additional images and specialist reviews after injuring his right hand Saturday in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/ywOFhbfXHc

ADVERTISEMENT

Maxey collided with teammate Adem Bona in the final 16 seconds of the game, grabbing his hand in pain. Initial X-rays and MRI ruled out fractures, but specialist consults confirmed the tendon issue in his previously sprained pinkie finger. The 2x All-Star first endured this injury during the 2024-25 season, an issue that lingered and ultimately ended his campaign prematurely.

Maxey first felt discomfort in the finger in early March 2025, and an MRI confirmed the sprain’s severity. Post-return attempts, Maxey struggled while shooting, with his efficiency dropping. Coach Nick Nurse noted this “adds to the concern factor” for the current recurrence of the same injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Embiid (knee), Paul George (groin), and Maxey out for the tail end of the season, the 76ers did not make it to the postseason. HC Nurse finds himself in an eerily similar situation this time around, with the odds stacked against his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Philly Still Make the Play-in Game without Tyrese Maxey?

The 76ers are currently the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-30 record. They’re currently on a two-game losing streak and find themselves behind the Miami Heat (7th seed, six-game winning streak) and the Orlando Magic (6th seed, four-game winning streak). The Toronto Raptors (36-2) are 5th in the standings with a 5-5 record in their last 10.

For now, Philly is sure to be without Embiid and Maxey. Veteran George has also been out since February. He’s serving a 25-game suspension without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The 76ers have a brutal slate in the coming weeks, including a two-fer against the Detroit Pistons. They also have games against the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philly risk play-in doom or missing the playoffs entirely, which will, in turn, benefit OKC, which owns its top-four protected pick. The only positive would be seeing a valuable draft asset rise if they drop low enough. Either way, HC Nurse has some important decisions to make or risk the ire of Philly fans who can often be unforgiving.