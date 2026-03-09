Tyrese Maxey Makes Life-Changing Announcement With Girlfriend Myra—and It’s Not About His Injury

Sixers nation is about to get a cute little addition. Tyrese Maxey, who was having a moment before the sprained finger, has a big reason to celebrate. While we’re waiting for updates on the All-Star’s injury, he took to social media this week to share a personal milestone that has fans buzzing. Maxey and his longtime girlfriend, Myra Gordon, officially announced they are expecting their first child, shifting the narrative from injury reports to a life-changing new chapter.

The announcement was made through a post on Christina’s Instagram with a casual pregnancy shoot, which Maxey quickly reshared to his own Instagram stories. The image features a glowing Myra showing her baby bump alongside a beaming Maxey.

Myra even revealed they’re expecting a baby girl in her caption, writing, “i carry her while he carries us 🫶🏽.”

The most striking part was Maxey commenting, “MM 🫶🏾” under the post. A hint at future Mrs. Myra Maxey or the Baby Girl Maxey’s initials? We’d have to wait to find out.

Prior to this, Myra celebrated her 24th birthday with a post addressing her future daughter. “Baby M, your mommy is so excited to meet you. You’re already surrounded by more love than you could ever imagine.”

This life-changing development comes at a time when the 25-year-old guard has been navigating the highs of career-best performances alongside the frustrations of a recent injury setback.

A rare break from Tyrese Maxey’s private stance

The 76ers star doesn’t usually give an insight into his offcourt life. While Tyrese Maxey is one of the most visible young stars in the NBA, he and Myra Christina have maintained a relatively private relationship, rarely making headlines for anything outside of their mutual support.

They’ve been together since 2024. However, in January 2026, it was rumored that they had broken up. Neither had addressed those rumors until now.

Their post confirmed they’re not only together, the rumors were also baseless and they’re going strong.

The news of their baby provides a positive narrative shift following a week of mixed results for the 76ers. The Sixers have been going through frustrating injuries, a breakdown in their defense, and the consequent losses.

Before the Philadelphia was resigned to a 125-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Maxey collided with teammate, Adem Bona while diving for a loose ball with just 16 seconds remaining. He suffered a sprain of the right fifth finger and is out for the next two games. He’ll be evaluated for a potential return soon.

With just 19 games remaining in the regular season, the Sixers are without Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George. If Maxey is sidelined beyond that, the Sixers could fall further into play-in contention.

But we think Maxey is taking a break from that negativity and looking forward to becoming a dad right now.