Tyrese Maxey’s Postgame Slip Up Hints at Teammate’s Retirement as 76ers Beat Magic to Clinch Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers entered last night’s Play-In Game as slight favorites against the Orlando Magic, and they delivered. Tyrese Maxey, the 2020 first-round pick, put on a masterclass performance for the hosts, finishing with 31 points and six assists. Yet when the final buzzer sounded, and Philly’s commanding 109-97 victory was sealed, Maxey’s brilliance was almost secondary- overshadowed by the remarkable story behind it.

Immediately after the game, the 76ers’ point guard was approached by a courtside reporter who asked him to share his thoughts after a huge morale-boosting win. “Honestly, man, I’m just so happy,” Maxey replied. “Because a lot of these guys like ain’t been to the Playoffs before, and I told them at the beginning of the year, ‘I don’t care…we’re going to the Playoffs’.”

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You could see veteran Kyle Lowry walk past Maxey during this short conversation. Once he exited the frame, Maxey looked towards him and said, “I told Kyle, you know, it’s his last…” he quickly stopped himself mid-sentence. “The oldest,” he corrected. “So I wanted to make sure I got him to the Playoffs”.

Maxey’s unintentional Freudian slip let the cat out of the bag, and fans were quick to grasp it. After two and a half seasons of quietly soaking up minutes, mentoring guards and living out a childhood dream in his hometown, 40‑year‑old Kyle Lowry has become the respected elder statesman of Philly’s locker room.

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The 2019 NBA champion is figuratively and quite literally on a farewell tour, and his teammates acknowledged that.

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The 6x NBA All-Star’s career has been on a slow simmer since leaving the Raptors. In 155 games for the Miami Heat, Lowry could only manage an average of 11.4 points and 5.8 assists. Between 2024-26, Lowry averaged 4.7 points, three assists, and two rebounds in 72 outings with the 76ers. His tenure has been largely marked with extended sideline stints due to injury niggles and load management.

Maxey’s post-game comments indicate less of a casual slip-up and more of an emotional acknowledgment of a promise made to a friend. Lowry has taken the youngster under his wing since arriving in Philly and seems to be doing a good job. The former Raptors star reiterated his desire earlier in January to retire in Toronto, signing a ‘one-day’ contract. A fairytale ending is exactly what this legend deserves.

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What’s next for Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers after the Magic win?

For Maxey and the Sixers, the reward for surviving the Magic is anything but a victory lap. Instead, it’s a date with the confident Boston Celtics unit built for the postseason. Stars Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are hitting their peaks right before the regular season concluded.

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Imago Apr 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Maxey and his teammates now walk into a first‑round series against a number two seed that’s back in its comfort zone, with home-court advantage to their name. The 76ers are also sweating on the fitness of veteran Joel Embiid, who recently underwent appendicitis surgery. Paul George’s return to form is a welcome bonus, as is rookie VJ Edgecombe’s steady rise.

But while the Magic were easy to overcome, Boston is a whole different beast. Arguably the best in the East despite Detroit’s exploits, make no mistake, the Celtics are aiming for another championship.

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Maxey has already talked about wanting the dressing room “morale to be high regardless of the seed”. That motivational talk will be tested on April 18. Either way, no matter how the first round ends, Lowry will be content that his work with Maxey will bear fruit for his home team in the coming years.