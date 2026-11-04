“Ultimate Groin Kicker”: NBA Legend Calls Out Draymond Green Again After 6’9 Warriors Star’s Comments

Eddie Johnson has found another opportunity to take a shot at Draymond Green. Reacting to Charles Bassey’s comments about the Phoenix Suns’ physical approach against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA legend and broadcaster brought up Green’s own history of on-court incidents with a pointed remark.

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“Bassey is definitely a surprise element for the Warriors, but obviously his eyesight is a little off when you have the ultimate groin kicker on your team,” Johnson wrote on X.

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The comment came after Golden State defeated Phoenix 116-113 on November 2. The game featured several heated exchanges, including Green’s third-quarter ejection after two technical fouls. Bassey, meanwhile, questioned the Suns’ approach to physical basketball following the contest.

The Warriors center argued that playing physically should involve competing for rebounds, challenging shots and working hard on every possession rather than getting caught up in confrontations.

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“Like I said, it was all fake because being physical doesn’t mean you have to scuffle with guys. And I mean, that doesn’t mean you’re tough, you know what I mean? Being physical is playing hard every possession, you know, going out there, fighting for rebounds and, you know, doing what I’m doing. That’s being physical, you know, challenging every shot and going out there, you know, two or three guys trying to box me out on the offensive end. And that’s being physical, still getting the rebound.”

Bassey did not stop there, adding:

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“But I mean, what they’re doing is all fake. That’s a fake toughness, man.”

His comments followed a game in which Green was involved in an altercation with Suns center Khaman Maluach before another confrontation with Dillon Brooks. Green received his second technical foul during the sequence and was ejected. Bassey also had a separate exchange involving Jalen Green later in the game, with Miles Bridges receiving a technical after shoving the Warriors center.

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Johnson’s latest criticism is not the first time he has taken aim at Green. The two have had public exchanges before, with Johnson previously questioning the Warriors forward over his comments about Jordan Poole and Charles Barkley.

In January 2026, Green criticized Poole for not stepping in during a fight between Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. Green questioned Poole’s reaction to the incident, prompting Johnson to bring up Green’s own 2022 practice altercation with Poole. Green had punched his then-teammate during a Warriors practice ahead of the 2022-23 season. Johnson responded on X:

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“So based on your rhetoric, the entire Warrior team should have jumped you when you punched a young Jordan Poole? Just asking?”

Johnson and Green exchanged words again in May 2026 after a disagreement involving Barkley during an ESPN broadcast. Barkley had questioned Golden State’s championship prospects, prompting Green to bring up Barkley’s late-career stint with the Houston Rockets. Johnson then came to Barkley’s defense with another pointed response directed at Green.

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“Hey Mr Triple Single you got words for a player that would have destroyed you is comical.”

The exchange did not end with Johnson’s post. He also responded to a user questioning Green’s involvement in the game against Phoenix, referring to the Warriors forward’s confrontation with Maluach and subsequent ejection.

“He threw Our center on the floor and got kicked out a few minutes before this altercation. 😂,” he commented.

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Johnson’s latest remarks have once again brought attention to Green’s history of on-court confrontations. While Bassey questioned the Suns’ approach to physical basketball, Johnson used the Warriors forward’s actions during the game to take another dig at him. Their previous exchanges involving Poole and Barkley show that this latest comment is part of a longer history of public disagreements.