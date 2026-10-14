“Unacceptable”: Fans Demand Clarity on Collin Sexton’s Injury After Lakers Star Misses Entire Preseason

Collin Sexton has yet to play a single preseason game for the Lakers, and the team has shared little about his absence. So far, all that we know is that he is dealing with a minor injury. With opening night just around the corner, the lack of a clear update is frustrating supporters who still haven’t seen their new guard take the floor in a Lakers uniform.

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Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin voiced that frustration on X:

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“Collin Sexton probably isn’t going to play at all this preseason, and at no point have we gotten info on what’s wrong with him other than it being a “lower leg” injury. That’s unacceptable.”

Sexton did get a bloody welcome in Slovenia. But it has nothing to do with the current injury.

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The Lakers ruled Sexton out of Tuesday’s preseason game against the Warriors, extending his absence. HC JJ Redick has described the issue as a lower-leg injury and said Sexton remains day-to-day. Redick had also said he was not concerned about the guard’s availability for the October 21 regular-season opener.

But Sexton’s continued absence has left his readiness uncertain. The Lakers have one more preseason game remaining, against the Denver Nuggets on October 16.

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For a team integrating several new players, the uncertainty matters. Sexton is expected to bring downhill scoring and another ball-handler to a backcourt built around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. His absence has also deprived Redick of valuable time to test rotations before the games begin to count.

Lakers fans question Collin Sexton’s Injury Updates

One fan vented about what they see as a recurring problem in LA, writing, “The Lakers gotta stop hiding behind this curse that they’ve been dealing with for a decade and a half now. I understand it’s so difficult, and they’re tired of these injuries that are getting in the team’s way, but we have to know and accept the truth. Lying is not an option.”

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The frustration reflects memories of seasons when injuries disrupted the Lakers’ plans. But there is a distinction between withholding meaningful updates and protecting a player’s medical privacy. The team has identified Sexton’s injured area, though it has not publicly offered a specific diagnosis or a firm return date.

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Fans are asking for a clearer explanation of what keeps him out. And not everyone is ready to assume the worst.

Another supporter wrote, “He was already practicing and scrimmaging with the guys before training camp. I’m not worrying too much unless we see injuries pile up during RS games. I do agree Lakers need to be more transparent though.”

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The fan’s point is that an early absence does not automatically mean Sexton will miss regular-season time. Still, individual workouts and preseason games place different demands on an injured player. And the lack of a return date leaves room for uncertainty.

A third fan turned the criticism toward the reporters covering the team:

“Why aren’t reporters like Buha getting on JJ for no details about the team? When a guy is clearly injured, won’t be ready for Opening Night, and the coach lowballs it, that isn’t ok.”

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The concern is about accountability at the news conference as much as the injury itself. Reporters can press Redick for more detail. But the coach has not confirmed that Sexton will miss opening night. That’s a growing concern as the speculation overhauls.

Another reaction took a darker view of the timeline:

“He might not be ready to play till mid NOV on how sucky the lakers medical staff is.”

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That’s an anxious fan commenting, and not a reported recovery estimate. There is no public evidence that Sexton will be sidelined until November. And the team has not disclosed enough medical information to support that conclusion. The lack of clarity, however, creates space for those fears to spread.

And this fan put forward a comparison: “Is this another Kendrick Nunn / Gabe Vincent thing?”

The concern has a long-rooted Lakers history. Nunn missed the entire 2021-22 season with a knee injury after joining the team. Meanwhile, Vincent appeared in only 11 games in the first Lakers campaign in 2023-24 because of knee problems. Those situations are not proof that Sexton will follow the same path.

But they help explain why supporters are wary of another guard. An injury delays a guard’s debut.

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Sexton’s absence has become a test of the Lakers’ communication as much as their medical timeline. One preseason game remains before the regular season, and fans still do not know when he will return. A clearer update could ease the speculation; untill then, every missed game will invite more questions.