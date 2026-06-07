“Unacceptable”: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Breaks Silence After Attack on NYPD Officer Outside MSG During NBA Finals

It didn’t take long after the NYPD permitted watch parties for things to go sideways. It’s warranted a stern response from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. While the New York Knicks took the 2-0 series lead in San Antonio on Friday night, the area outside Madison Square Garden saw some postgame unrest. Things escalated to the point that multiple arrests were made. But the most striking incident was the assault on law enforcement that is giving Knicks fans a bad look.

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The incident occurred on Friday night during an outdoor fan watch party for Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-104. In response, Mamdani took to his X page to ensure the Knicks’ Finals run doesn’t create city-wide safety issues.

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“The assault on an NYPD officer outside Madison Square Garden last night was unacceptable,” Mayor Mamdani said in an official statement addressing the incident. While acknowledging that emotions are running high during the team’s return to the NBA Finals after 27 years, Mamdani stressed on public safety. “New Yorkers are rightfully excited about the Knicks’ historic Finals run, and we want fans to celebrate this moment together. There is, however, no place for violence, and no tolerance for attacks on police officers.”

He ended it by addressing the NYPD and fans directly. “Thank you to the officers who worked to keep fans safe throughout the night, and we wish the injured officer a speedy recovery. The overwhelming majority of New Yorkers celebrated responsibly, and I urge everyone to continue doing so as the Finals return to New York.”

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The physical altercation unfolded amid a crowd of approximately 6,500 fans gathered around the Garden. According to the New York Police Department, the situation escalated when a segment of the crowd began climbing food carts, light poles, and subway entrances, while also blocking traffic along Seventh and Eighth Avenues from 31st to 35th Streets. When officers attempted to intervene and enforce order, they were met with non-compliance and physical resistance.

Multiple arrests and heightened security ahead of NBA Finals Game 3

The contentious altercation involved 29-year-old Karely Reyes of Queens, who was arrested and charged with assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. Reports from the Police Benevolent Association reveal that Reyes allegedly bypassed a barricade into a restricted zone. When an officer attempted to remove her from the area, she reportedly punched the officer in the face and proceeded to bite a second officer who stepped in to assist.

She was not the only arrest made. Law enforcement took 26 individuals into custody at this chaotic watch party. 17 of them face formal charges. At least one person was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm and allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise. Nine others received court summonses for disorderly conduct.

Despite the rowdiness, Mayor Mamdani noted that the disturbances were caused by a select group and refused to let all Knickerbockers look bad.

As the best-of-seven series shifts back to Manhattan for Game 3 on Monday night, law enforcement is re-evaluating crowd control. It recently lifted the ban for watch parties but things get complicated with Donald Trump’s impending visit and security upgrades.

Police sources indicate that the NYPD is actively consulting with the Secret Service regarding whether outdoor fan watch parties will be permitted to continue outside the arena, leaving the final decision up in the air. Mayor Mamdani, who is also scheduled to attend Game 3, noted he would be seated in a entirely separate section from the president as the city prepares to host Games 3 and 4 under a massive security presence.