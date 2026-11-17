The Denver Nuggets had a chance to turn a successful road trip into another winning run when they returned to Ball Arena last night. Instead, the Phoenix Suns, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, handed them a 117–105 defeat. The result exposed a familiar problem for Denver. And Nikola Jokic had enough of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Nuggets’ offense can produce enough to stay competitive. But defensive lapses and careless errors are making that increasingly difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

“36, and 34 in the second and third quarters. That’s a little bit too much… Our defense was not where it’s supposed to be,” Nikola Jokic addressed those issues after the game.

The big man highlighted the points Denver surrendered across the middle quarters. The three-time MVP finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists, but his postgame comments made it clear that the individual numbers offered little comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reporters further asked Nikola Jokic about that workload after Jamal Murray had described the feeling of spending more energy defending than attacking. The center acknowledged the notion. But his response focused on what those sequences do to a team’s confidence.

“I mean, definitely, you know, and those are the killers, those are the kills, you know, when you’re especially have a couple in a row. You know, that they’re just unacceptable,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Suns scored 36 in the second quarter and 34 in the third, putting 70 points on Denver in those two periods.

Phoenix carried that advantage into the final quarter, building a lead that the Nuggets could not overcome. Jamal Murray scored 18 of his 28 points in the fourth, but the late push was not enough to rescue the home side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rebounding battle made the defeat more concerning.

Phoenix entered the matchup as the league’s lowest-ranked rebounding team, yet finished with a commanding 51–35 advantage on the glass. The Suns collected 18 offensive rebounds, twice more than Denver’s nine. And they painfully turned those extra opportunities into a 22–11 edge in second-chance points.

ADVERTISEMENT

That disparity also explained why the Nuggets struggled to get out of defensive possessions. A team can force a difficult shot and still have to defend again if it cannot secure the rebound.

Against Phoenix, those repeated efforts became a significant part of the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nuggets’ own mistakes made the situation worse. Nikola Jokic committed seven turnovers, while the Nuggets gave the ball away 18 times as a team. Phoenix converted those turnovers into 31 points, adding another route to easy offense without having to consistently break down Denver’s half-court defense.

The loss also raises questions about how much the Nuggets are asking Nikola Jokic to do at the other end. Nikola Jokic’s early-season struggles have also drawn concern from head coach David Adelman.

Under head coach David Adelman, Denver has leaned on its center to take on more aggressive defensive responsibilities, including playing higher on screens and challenging actions before opponents reach the rim.

ADVERTISEMENT

That approach can help disrupt an offense, but it also demands more movement and physical effort from a player who carries a substantial share of the team’s offensive workload.

And it has impacted his numbers, evidently. After making repeated appearances on the MVP ladder over the last 6 seasons, the Serbian baller has dropped below.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.1 points per game through 12 appearances, below his recent scoring levels, and is shooting 26.0% from the three-point range. Those numbers may suggest that defensive responsibilities or fatigue are behind his offensive dip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Monday’s loss showed why Denver needs to make its work on that end more sustainable. Asking Nikola Jokic to create offense while repeatedly defending second and third chances is a difficult balance to maintain.

The defeat leaves Denver at 7–5, with a home matchup against the Boston Celtics next on Wednesday. The Nuggets do not need Nikola Jokic to produce another extraordinary stat line to address this problem.

They need five players to finish defensive possessions, protect the ball, and stop giving opponents extra chances.