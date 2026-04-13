“Unbelievable What He Did”: JJ Redick Summarizes LeBron James’ Season Which Could be His Last With Lakers

The historic 23rd season wasn’t easy by any means for LeBron James. Retirement rumors, exit reports, injury problems at the beginning, and then the role change, meaning he wasn’t the first option anymore. Such performances deserve appreciation, and coach JJ Redick did.

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“Yeah, I mean, it’s a daily commitment. You probably have to ask him exactly what it was, but I know there are things that he’s cut out of his diet. There are things that he’s done more of, getting his body ready,” said Redick to the media after the regular-season finale 131-107 win over the Utah Jazz.

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That’s why the head coach added, “He (LeBron) played in 60 of the 68 remaining games, and he played in a bunch of back-to-backs. He had not a good season, not a great he had a remarkable season. You take away the fact that he’s in his 23rd year and he’s 41 years old. He had a remarkable season. The fact that those things are real and they’re very real in terms of the day-to-day management. It’s unbelievable what he did this year.”

The second-year head coach also explained that LeBron was frustrated to not be there on day one of training camp. The right-sided sciatica injury forced the 22x All-Star to miss 14 games at the beginning. Since then, he has been available for most games and even played in certain back-to-backs.

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Imago Dec 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks to head coach JJ Redick against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Akron native had 18 points, six assists, and four rebounds in the first half against the Jazz. In fact, since the injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, Bron has played in 3 out of 4 games, and his scoring remains elite with 30, 26, and 28 points, respectively. After not being the first option, the injuries to the duo meant JJ Redick had to hand over the responsibilities to LeBron James again.

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It’s not just the head coach; even the Los Angeles Lakers legend Robert Horry wants everyone to pay attention to Bron’s ethics and wants the critics not to question the legacy. “We’ve got to sit back and say thank you for the 20+ years you’ve given us. And like me, I’m saying give us 20 more because it’s just amazing to watch him play each and every night.”

So far, performance-wise, the 4x NBA champion has not disappointed. Now he leads them to the playoffs against the Kevin Durant-led Houston Rockets. Previously, Bron led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2015 Finals despite injuries to Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving, showcasing his ability to rise to the occasion. Asking him to repeat it would be a tall order, but the head coach has already made the decision.

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JJ Redick on expectations from LeBron James

Before the injuries, Doncic dominated possessions with a 38.5 usage rate while delivering an MVP-caliber 33.5 points per game. AR was second with a 24.0 usage rate and delivered 23.3 points. But a Grade 2 hamstring injury to Luka and a Grade 2 oblique strain for Reaves put Bron as the #1 option again, at least during the first round of playoff action against the Rockets.

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Following the comforting win over the Phoenix Suns, JJ Redick did not hesitate and was ready for LeBron James to pick things up. “We’re going to need him to facilitate, we’re going to need him to score, we’re going to need him to defend and rebound. I think he recognizes the task at hand, and he’s very locked in. He’s played great all three games,” Redick said.

This was not a mere suggestion; it was the head coach expressing confidence in a clearly defined plan. With rumors of him leaving after this season, the 41-year-old is not letting the morale affect the mood one bit.