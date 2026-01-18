Unbothered Stephen Curry Gives Verdict on Hornets’ Egregious Tactics Against Him

The Golden State Warriors routed the Charlotte Hornets, 136-116, as they continued their homestand and slowly built momentum, rising in the win column. However, despite the blowout win, star guard Stephen Curry never really got going, and after the game, he explained why in plain words.

“There’s a part of you that fights it just because it’s not real basketball,” Curry told reporters, referring to the physical defense the Hornets played all night. “I’ve seen it all, so I know if that’s how they want to guard, how I can be effective, not let it take me out of the game, but also kind of use it to our advantage as a team. And then it’s also funny, at times, just how egregious it is.”

He referred to one sequence in particular. Hornets rookie guard Sion James pressed Curry full court, and the Warriors star explained how he tried to stay in the backcourt as long as possible to see how long he’d draw the attention.

Curry admitted to being a bit flattered by all the defensive attention, seeing it as some kind of strange compliment. When teams guard him that way, it’s obviously as much of an admission of fear as much as strategy.

He’s seen every version of defensive coverage at this point, and he knows how to be effective even if it affects his scoring, since he can still manufacture shots for his teammates with his off-ball gravity.

The Warriors made the Hornets pay for that almost singular focus on Curry. Despite Jimmy Butler being a late scratch from the game due to personal reasons, the Warriors’ depth came to work, with De’Anthony Melton coming off the bench for 24 points, and Draymond Green adding a rare 20-point outburst.

Why the Charlotte Hornets’ ‘Gimmick’ Defense on Stephen Curry Backfired Immediately

Teammate Draymond Green was far more harsh than Stephen Curry when discussing the Hornets’ coverage tonight. In his post-game interview, the Warriors forward didn’t hold back, calling the approach “gimmicky,” before adding:

“I’ve seen coaches get fired for playing that defense, and it just doesn’t work… I have to find a way to keep the defense honest. If I don’t keep the defense honest, then that just allows them to load up on Steph even more.”

Curry ended the game with 14 points tonight, but him, Green, Brandin Podziemski, and rookie Will Richard all logged five or more assists, showing off a more balanced, all-around look from a team that usually relies heavily on Curry to carry the scoring load.

Anyone watching the game could tell the non-statistical impact that Curry had on the game. Every time he stepped out to the three-point line, he drew two or more defenders, and the rest of the team quickly took advantage. The Warriors’ reserves outscored the Hornets’ starters 72-67, and never allowed their opponents to reach a one possession game in the second half.

For the Hornets, this was a lesson for a young core that’s finally building some momentum. The team’s constant defensive gambles on Curry by chasing him across the floor definitely helped contain Curry, but didn’t offer long-term answers. You can’t expect to stop a legend without facing consequences from his teammates.