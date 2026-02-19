Under Armour Violates Term With Stephen Curry Brand as $2.97B Breakup Turns Ugly: Report

The sneaker world has had its eyes fixed on Stephen Curry since November. The 37-year-old sneaker free agent appeared to be enjoying his time without Under Armour, sporting a wide range of sneakers to games. However, this breakup has suddenly gotten ugly. The $2.97 billion brand, which had secured him on a lifetime deal in 2023, promised to let Curry retain his “logo, trademark, and brand” after the breakup, but it seems they’re going back on that term now.

The Curry Brand had about half a million Instagram followers before Curry and Under Armour parted ways. The brand’s own handle was losing an average of more than 3,400 followers a day until December. However, in the final month of 2025, @uabasketball suddenly gained 497,000 followers. (Coincidentally) It was the exact number of followers that @currybrand lost.

“Meaning Under Armour had Instagram migrate Curry’s followers to their UA Basketball account, which the social media platform will do on occasion,” according to Sole Retriever. “We reached out to Under Armour for comment but they’re not exactly taking our calls or e-mails at this time.”

“Multiple sources familiar with the situation have told us this shift occurred internally, sharing details regarding the sequence of events leading to the change,” read the Sole Retriever report. “We have also been told that specific requirements were communicated to Stephen Curry in order to retain ownership and control of these Curry Brand assets (including followers), and that his failure to meet those requirements resulted in the transfer of associated digital assets.”

There’s no clarity yet on what those requirements were. Curry has yet to post anything regarding this on social media, too.

In recent weeks, every night, fans have waited to track all three pairs of Curry’s shoes on game day. He laced up one pair of sneakers for the arena walk, another pair for warmups and shootaround, and the final pair for the game.

Meanwhile, in line with the contract, the Baltimore-based company launched the final Curry 13s ahead of the NBA All-Star weekend. Nonetheless, Curry had other plans for the final kicks with his former sneaker partner.

Stephen Curry will never wear the Curry 13s

The Golden State Warriors veteran has laced up Nike, Adidas, Anta, Li Ning, and Puma sneakers on the court since his breakup with Under Armour. When UA launched the Curry 13s on February 13, Stephen Curry clarified that he has “no plans” to wear the latest launch in any NBA games, per Front Office Sports.

The Curry 13s announcement coincided with the release of the animated film GOAT, which Curry produced. He went all out to promote the movie on his social media, but did not promote his brand-new sneaker.

Curry wore the On signature shoes of tennis legend Roger Federer during warm-ups at the Australian Open in January, turning heads across the globe. It remains unclear whether Curry aimed to strike a deal with On or if the brand was exploring basketball. Interestingly, the 37-year-old also reopened doors with Nike, appearing in the same month with a pair of Nike Sabrina 3s. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal also mildly hinted at a Reebok collaboration.

“I’ve tried to kind of condense the type of shoes I’m wearing on the court,” Curry said of his footwear choices. “Just more you get into it, you kind of want to have a little bit of consistency. Even though I’ve been trying a bunch of different stuff, but yeah, they’re great shoes.”

The Under Armour breakup is getting murkier due to several factors: the initial split, Curry’s reported refusal to wear the final shoe, and the brand’s recent decision to go back on its logo and trademark promises…. only time will tell how far this feud will go.