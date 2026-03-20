“Understand Why They’re Frustrated”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Responds to Criticism Over Free Throws

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the primary reasons why the Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA Championship last season. The 27-year-old point guard, who won the MVP award last season, is again on course of bagging it this season. With more spotlight on the OKC, Shai has received widespread criticism around ‘foul baiting’. However, none of that has bothered the four-time All-Star, who is close to adding another feather to his crown.

Following last year’s triumph, teams have made a deeper analysis of the 27-year-old, and they have found out how he uses tactics to reach the charity stripe more often than others. Clips have been shared on social media, whereas opposition players and coaches have also openly called him out on such grounds. Recently, in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Shai broke the silence on his perspective.

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“I understand why [fans] are frustrated about it, because they’re an X, Y and Z fan,” Shai stated. “They’re playing against us, and in the past couple years we’ve happened to beat their team. And we beat their team because we scored more points. We scored points at the free throw line, midrange, three-point shot, free throw, everything. So I completely understand why they’re frustrated.”

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Imago Nov 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the fourth quarter of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“But you’ll never hear an OKC fan complain about my free throws. You’ll never hear a Denver fan complain about Jokić’s free throws. You’ll never hear a Lakers fan complain about Luka’s free throws. It’s just part of the business. But I love it, it creates buzz around the game. It creates rivalries. It creates energy. It’s what makes the NBA so fun. Honestly, the fact that they care so much is great, because they care, they watch it on TV, the TV deals grow, I get more money. It’s how it goes. That’s honestly how I see it. So I love it. It’s amazing. It makes the games more fun,” the OKC talisman added.

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Shai averaged 9.1 free throws per game, lower than this season’s league leader, Luka Doncic, who averages 10.3 free throws. The OKC star is a joint-second, along with Portland star Deni Avdija. The reigning MVP even added that he averaged double-digit free throws in the 2022-23 season, but hardly anyone cared because his team wasn’t winning back then.

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While players like Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown have indirectly taken shots at ‘foul baiting’, New York Knicks coach Mike Brown feels Shai “does a great job of convincing referees … that he’s getting hit.”

Though different people have different perspectives, Shai continues to step up consistently, helping OKC maintain its dominance. Amid all the criticism and scrutiny around his free throws, NBA legend Reggie Miller has defended the 27-year-old by sharing an interesting perspective from his playing days.

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Reggie Miller bats for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander amid ‘foul baiting’ criticism with Michael Jordan’s example

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller is baffled at all the allegations faced by the OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander regarding ‘foul baiting’. He has shut all his doubters as he shared a Michael Jordan example from his playing days. He simply couldn’t grasp the criticism around ‘foul baiting’.

“I don’t get it. I don’t understand what foul baiting is. We didn’t say this about MJ, and MJ went to the line 10+ times. James Harden was in that same category, went to the line 10+ times. Giannis.

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I don’t understand this,” Miller said on the Dan Patrick Show a couple of days ago. “You play the game, and you try to take advantage of whatever rules or how they’re calling the game….He’s attacking the defense. Are some calls questionable? Absolutely. But I just don’t get it why he gets called out all the time.”

Many players in the past have used the rules to their advantage, starting with Jordan, while James Harden is a more recent example. However, people have a problem with how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earns his fouls. The OKC star’s change in speed, body control, and his ability to create contact have often frustrated defenders, but he mostly gets away by convincing referees of having genuine contact.

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The 27-year-old has a career free-throw average of 7.3. However, in the last four seasons, that average has shot up to 9.3 free throws per game, mostly because of his increase in output as an elite shooter and primary ball handler of a championship-contending team.

Even after so much criticism, he is not even leading the league this season in free throws; it is Doncic, who is averaging more free-throw attempts per game.

So Miller’s point is simple: elite scorers will live on the charity stripe more than others. While the league continues to draw criticism around him, Shai is leading the race to bag the MVP award once again. And if things remain the same, they could pose a challenge for the Championship as well.