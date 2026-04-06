“Understand Your Frustration”: Bulls CEO Issues Statement on Firing Two Senior Execs After Jaden Ivey Debacle

The breaking point didn’t come in the offseason. It came after a controversy the Chicago Bulls could no longer ignore. Just days after the Jaden Ivey fallout pushed fan frustration to a boiling point, the organization made a sweeping front-office decision that had been building for years.

Acting president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf issued a statement alongside the dismissals, addressing the fan base directly. “Arturas and Marc have led with a deep commitment to the Chicago Bulls,” he said. “These decisions are never easy… At the same time, we have not had the success our fans deserve, and it’s my responsibility to go in a new direction. I want our fans to know that I hear you and understand your frustration.”



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The timing raised eyebrows across the league. Front offices rarely make sweeping changes in the final week of the regular season, but in this case, the Ivey situation accelerated what had already been trending in that direction.

The Bulls acquired Jaden Ivey from the Detroit Pistons before waiving him for conduct detrimental to the team following anti-LGBTQ comments on social media. The backlash was immediate, and according to the Chicago Sun-Times, it became the “final straw” that pushed ownership to act.

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What had once been viewed as a potential shake-up quickly became a full reset. Since taking over in 2020, Karnišovas oversaw a 224-254 record, with just one playoff appearance that ended in a five-game first-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

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The team has now missed the postseason four straight years. Eversley, the first Black general manager in franchise history, operated under a structure where final decisions ran through Karnišovas, making a partial change unrealistic once ownership decided to move on.

Pressure had been building publicly as well. ESPN’s Nick Friedell called the front office “one of the worst” he had seen, placing responsibility directly on Reinsdorf. Within days of those comments, ownership made its move.

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The Reinsdorfs Now Hold the Most Consequential Offseason the Bulls Have Had in a Generation

Despite the turmoil, the Bulls enter the 2026 offseason with a rare opportunity. They hold one of the largest cap spaces in the league, have just nine players under contract at roughly $93 million, and control a projected top-10 pick along with a potential additional first-rounder from Portland.

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Imago Mar 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Whoever walks into the Advocate Center next will inherit resources this franchise hasn’t had in decades, and the Chicago Sun-Times has already pointed to potential candidates to lead that reset.

The Chicago Sun-Times identified Bob Myers as the logical first call, citing his championship track record and experience leading a rebuild. Current Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. was also mentioned as a secondary option.

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Head coach Billy Donovan remains another key decision point. According to Shams Charania, the Bulls want to retain him “as long as he wants.” Donovan has been linked to the North Carolina job, though Michael Malone is expected to land that role, and Donovan is likely to wait until after the regular season ends on April 12 before exploring options.

Reinsdorf has promised to “get this right,” and the foundation is already in place. Cap space, draft capital, and a young core led by Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey give the Bulls a real path forward. What they still need is the right architect, and that decision will determine whether this moment marks a true reset or just another restart.