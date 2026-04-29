Unearthed Video Reveals Deni Avdija Warning Victor Wembanyama’s Teammate After Heated Altercation: “Come Over Here”

Going into Game 5, tensions between the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs had already peaked the previous game. The Blazers led by Deni Avdija have a huge chip on their shoulders beyond the compulsion to keep their season alive. While Victor Wembanyama is back, it’s his teammate who is going to be the likely target of the Blazers roster. As an unearthed courtside video has revealed the raw, expletive-heavy verbal exchange between Avdija and Spurs youngster, Stephon Castle, the stakes get higher for the Blazers.

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The altercation occurred late in the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ 114-93 victory, which gave San Antonio a commanding 3-1 series lead. While the physical shoves were visible on the initial broadcast, the newly surfaced audio provides a chilling look at a veteran-versus-rookie clash that turned personal.

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The flare-up began with 2:31 remaining on the clock after Avdija fouled Castle on a drive to the basket. Following the whistle, Castle shoved the ball into Avdija’s chest, a move the Portland forward later labeled as “purely disrespectful.”

The unearthed footage captures a stunned Avdija asking, “The f—… what?” in response to that action. That was when referees, teammates, and staff rushed in to prevent an escalation. Despite being dragged off, Castle repeatedly provoked him, snapping back, “Or what… or what… or what?” The confrontation escalated rapidly as Avdija turned around to confront him. The audio revealed he barked back a stern warning to Wembanyama’s young teammate: “I will show you what’s up. B—- a– p—-. Come over here p—- b—-.”

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Avdija and Castle both got double techs for this sequence, which adds gas to the raging flames in Portland. Avdija already suffered a chipped tooth, courtesy of De’Aaron Fox in Game 3 and still got the offensive foul for it. And then this happens in Game 4.

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No ejections happened and when the dust settled, there was a lot for the NBA world to debate online. But the verbal barbs underscored a much deeper rivalry in this season.

Deni Avdija explains his explicit reaction to Victor Wembanyama’s teammate

Until this audio, most assumed that Deni Avdija simply let the frustrations from the game get to him. The Trail Blazers had lost control of the game midway, and by the time this altercation had occurred, the win was already sealed in the Spurs’ favor.

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Yet as the audio to go along with the visuals surfaced on social media, it became clearer that there was some provocation, in action and words, involved. Castle shoving the ball at him after scoring is already a raging debate about sportsman-like conduct online. Avdija would say in the post-game presser that his retaliation was not on the outcome, but on the disrespect.

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“I think he’s a good player. I have a lot of respect for him, but the thing at the end with shoving the ball in my chest is unnecessary,” Avdija said after Game 4. “I don’t play those games. That’s not who I am. You can be tough. You can be physical, but there’s a level of disrespect I’m not going to accept.”

Although he didn’t address it again, his coach Tiago Splitter did comment on the heated exchange. “Both teams playing very physical. I just thought that what Castle did was a little excessive and too much and then Deni just reacted, which is normal when you’re trying to play and you try to win. I don’t think it’s a big deal.”

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Despite the outburst, Avdija remained productive on the floor, finishing with 26 points on an efficient 57.1% shooting, alongside seven rebounds and three assists. However, the loss of composure mirrored Portland’s second-half collapse, as they squandered a 17-point halftime lead.

Blazers are looking to not repeat the same mistakes tonight. Game 5 in San Antonio is a must-win for the Blazers. But with a young spark like Castle emboldening the Spurs, it might not go the way Deni Avdija hopes.