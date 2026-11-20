All it took was one exaggerated reaction for the crowd to turn against Karl-Anthony Towns. He received a warm welcome from Minnesota fans on his return to Target Center. But the goodwill did not last through the fourth quarter. A controversial sequence involving Rudy Gobert put the former Timberwolves star under the spotlight. And the reaction from the local broadcast crew was anything but forgiving.

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What began as a disputed foul call quickly became a familiar conversation about Towns’ on-court antics.

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“It’s just unethical basketball, man. You just can’t make plays like that. It ruins your reputation as a player, in my estimation. LeBron James is being roasted for doing a lot of that same stuff. So is Wemby,” announcers Michael Grady and Jim Petersen discussed.

In the fourth quarter, with the Knicks leading 102–93, officials initially called an offensive foul on Gobert after an apparent elbow near Karl-Anthony Towns’ face. Minnesota challenged the decision.

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And the replay on the big screen triggered loud boos across the arena.

In the meantime, Timberwolves broadcasters Grady and Petersen had already made their feelings clear as the review unfolded.

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“Well, not only will this be overturned, but it really should be ruled a flop. Kat got such a great ovation during the starting lineup, and they’re starting to show this replay, and they’re going to turn everybody against him real fast… There’s just no reason to do that. It’s got to be a flop. If you want to take flopping seriously, you got to punish guys for doing it.”

The officials overturned Gobert’s offensive foul and assessed Karl-Anthony Towns a non-unsportsmanlike technical for flopping. The call gave the Wolves a free throw, while the broadcast crew continued dissecting the reaction that had prompted the penalty.

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The announcers noted stark difference in crowd’s reception for Kat. Especially when the officials used the word “theatrical” in their review.

“Oh my goodness. The words theatrical attached to Karl-Anthony Towns and the reaction of the crowd was priceless. Absolutely priceless. Because as Chris Finch used to say, there is a lot of voltage. Stray voltage. Stray voltage, yeah, with Kat.”

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Former Timberwolves coach Chris Finch popularised that expression to describe the emotional outbursts and unpredictable reactions that sometimes accompanied Towns’ play. It became shorthand for moments when the center’s frustration with officials threatened to take him out of the game.

The broadcast’s reference was significant because Karl-Anthony Towns had previously acknowledged the need to change that behavior.

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In 2022, Towns said he had reached a point where he understood that the calls he wanted were not always going to come. He declared, “There’s no more stray voltage.” Yet the label resurfaced upon his return to Minnesota, with announcers openly discussing the play’s theatrical nature.

The issue has followed Karl-Anthony Towns beyond his Timberwolves tenure, too.

His former college coach John Calipari revealed that he had offered the Knicks center some direct advice during their championship run. Calipari told him, “They’re not calling fouls so quit flopping,” encouraging him to play through contact and pursue and-one opportunities instead of searching for whistles.

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That advice reflects the fine line Karl-Anthony Towns has had to navigate.

Drawing contact and earning free throws are valuable offensive skills. But exaggerated reactions can cost a team possession or give opponents an opportunity at the line.

The NBA’s flopping technical is designed to discourage precisely that behavior. And the call against Towns made the consequences visible during a close game. It’s significant given the chatter surrounding his trade.

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While the in-game violation resulted in a technical foul and a free throw for the Wolves, the league didn’t automatically fine Towns. The NBA can review flopping incidents after games and issue warnings for first offenses before imposing escalating fines for repeat violations.

Anyway, New York also had to hold off Minnesota’s late push before securing the 102–99 win. A defeat would have turned the attention toward Kat for shifting the momentum.