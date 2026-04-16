Unexpected Hero Saves Warriors From Collapse vs Clippers in Super Late Rally

If people are still wondering why Stephen Curry came back for the tenth-seeded Golden State Warriors, then the Play-In win should provide the answers. The 4x NBA champion was the architect with his 35 points and a clutch dagger. But his heroics save the Dub Nation in a 13-point comeback win over the LA Clippers. It was the impact of Al Horford that proved to be a real difference maker.

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Before the season began, the 39-year-old contemplated retirement. But later signed a two-year deal in October 2025, as the veteran provided floor spacing, elite defense, and high-IQ play. It was all on display against the Clippers, as the Warriors were the underdogs in this game. His contributions of 14 may not seem elite, but it all came in at the right time. Just after the game, Stephen Curry was on the court in his first interview and made sure to give some flowers to his teammate. “Al Horford. That man’s been hurt, in and out of the lineup all year, but when it’s winning time that’s what champions do.”

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A strained right calf injury sidelined Horford for 13 consecutive games from mid-March to early April 2026. So, head coach Kerr decided that Horford would be on a minutes restriction before the tip-off. Before the final quarter began, the 39-year-old only had 2 points and 2 rebounds with a -21 rating. That’s why he became the improbable hero as he connected with four 3-pointers in the final frame with 5:37 left. His late-game hot streak was part of a game-ending, 27-13 Golden State run.

It also included a go-ahead three (117–115) with less than 2:12 left, which gave the Dub Nation its first lead since 8:11 in the second quarter. He finished with 14 points, but those clutch shots from beyond the arc truly helped the Warriors. After that, Golden State never trailed as Stephen Curry put the exclamation with a deep 3-pointer with 50.4 seconds remaining. While many celebrated Curry’s brilliance and his game-high 35 points, the Chef himself wanted to tip his hat for Al Horford.

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“You can’t teach that championship grip,” Curry said in his post-game chat with the Prime broadcast crew. “He’s (Horford) won everywhere he’s been. Two chips in college, got one in Boston. We’re fighting toe to toe in the 22 finals, and he won game one by himself, doing exactly what he did tonight. So, it was kind of cool seeing it on our side. And to your point, there was a moment when he knew he wasn’t shooting the ball well. And for him to take those shots with confidence, that means he’s put the work in. That means he has belief in himself. And the fact that it went in is just a testament of him being ready. I don’t know what kind of, you know, positive self-talk he had going on in his head, but it definitely worked out.”

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Curry referenced Horford’s 26-point exploits as the then-Celtics star nailed six 3-pointers in a win over the Warriors. This time, the 19-year NBA veteran drilled those shots when Curry and the Warriors needed it the most. After the game, Al even said that he surprised himself and also revealed which teammates actually helped him stay positive.

The Warriors veteran helped Al Horford with his exploits

Battling injury and the pressure of the playoffs for his new team resulted in a slow start for the 39-year-old. But even he was surprised as he drilled all four of his efforts from beyond the arc. “I definitely did if I’m being completely honest,” he said. “And Coach talked about it in the locker room — we’ve all won a lot of special games, but this game, for us, felt very special. It tested us as a team, and for us to be able to come (out) on top was really good.”

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It was possible due to the experience of two Warriors veterans who have seen different stars joining and leaving the Dub Nation. “Steph was in my ear,” Horford said. “Draymond was in my ear the whole time, giving me that confidence and letting me know that I do that, that I’m capable of (that). And for me, that was a special moment that I shared with them there, and with our season on the line, it was pretty fitting.”

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So, Horford’s clutch delivery might have surprised him, but it didn’t stun Curry and his other teammates. This is what will be expected of him when they face another do-or-die game against the Suns. Golden State won the regular-season series 3–1, and in one of their matchups this season, Horford provided 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, demonstrating the balanced impact he brings when healthy.