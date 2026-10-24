“Unfortunate Mistake”: Knicks Take $3.7M Action After Reports Reveal Missing Rings and Phishing Mail to Employees

The New York Knicks’ championship celebration has turned into an uncomfortable PR problem. The long-awaited championship celebration was supposed to be a night of recognition for everyone who helped bring the franchise its first title in decades. Instead, reports of empty ring boxes handed to assistant coaches and a misleading email sent to MSG employees have put the organization under scrutiny.

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What unfolded behind the scenes has raised uncomfortable questions about how the Knicks treated their own staff during a historic moment.

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It turned a championship ceremony into an issue the franchise now has to address with a $3.7 million update, as per the NY Post.

MSG confirmed that more than 275 championship rings and jewelry pieces, worth over $3.7 million in total, are being distributed to players, coaches, employees, and other members of the Knicks organization.

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All this after the management turned a random security test into a PR debacle.

The controversy first surfaced during Tuesday’s ceremony at MSG, where the Knicks raised their championship banner before facing the Philadelphia 76ers in the season opener.

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Players and executives, including Jalen Brunson and Leon Rose, received their rings in front of the home crowd. Three assistant coaches, Chris Jent, Rick Brunson and Brendan O’Connor, stood there with the presentation boxes that contained no rings.

According to The Athletic, the coaches had not yet been fitted for their jewelry.

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The empty cases were reportedly a last-minute effort to ensure they had something to hold during the televised ceremony. But the gesture backfired. Sources described reactions ranging from genuine “anger” to “annoyance.” It turned what should have been a celebratory occasion into an embarrassing moment for the organization.

Head coach Mike Brown’s situation also drew questions.

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Asked about the ring issue on Friday, he declined to discuss it. At the presser, he said, “I’m not going to talk about any ring stuff. As you guys can imagine, I’m not going to get into any of that.”

However, the bigger controversy involved employees.

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The organization led them to believe they could receive rings of their own. In September, MSG corporate staffers received an email announcing that their “Employee Championship Ring” was ready and inviting them to choose between two designs.

The link did not lead to a ring-selection page.

Instead, the link directed the employees who clicked to mandatory cybersecurity training, revealing that the offer was a phishing simulation. The management baited them into a lesson.

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Knicks’ attempts to repair the damage

Funny, but at the same time, many found it insensitive.

Reports indicated that management originally didn’t intend for MSG employees and other staff to receive rings. The management purely intended a security test. Instead, it left the employees feeling misled.

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Meanwhile, fans questioned whether the management properly recognized the people behind the Knicks’ championship season.

In its statement to the NY Post, an MSG Sports spokesperson explained why the company had conducted the phishing exercise. Most importantly, the statement acknowledged that management misguided the employees by choosing the bait.

“The company had previously sent out an email to its corporate team as a simulation of a phishing attack designed to strengthen our security against hackers,” the spokesperson said.

“MSG was recently hacked and extorted using an employee login and password obtained through a similar phishing attack. Using the rings as a lure to gain employees’ attention was an unfortunate mistake.”

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The company’s explanation provides important context: the exercise followed a real security breach involving compromised employee credentials. Usually, phishing simulations help workers recognize deceptive messages.

But choosing a championship ring as the lure carried a personal sting, as the email appeared to offer employees a share in a historic achievement.

The Knicks had waited decades to celebrate another NBA championship.

Now, the $3.7 million commitment and public apology are attempts to shift attention back toward recognizing the people who helped deliver it. But the damage came from more than delayed jewelry. The empty boxes and misleading email made staff recognition itself the story.