“Ungrateful, Selfish, Uncaring”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Held Accountable for Milwaukee Friction

Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t turned his back on Milwaukee. But when he booed the fans at the Fiserv Forum, that struck a chord. It didn’t matter to the Greek Freak, yet the moment became part of a bigger discussion. Despite him holding tight to his loyalty, can’t fans demand more?

Rob Parker went nuclear when discussing Antetokounmpo’s heated response against the fans. While he understands the two-time MVP delivered a championship, it’s been years. The Bucks fans have had to suffer since winning the championship. So Parker unleashed a furious retort, even saying he’s “done” supporting Antetokounmpo

“The idea that you have the audacity, the goal to boo the home fans when you turn in a stinker like that with no Gobert, and no Edwards and you get blown out and you don’t think the paying customers have a right to boo you. That’s what makes cheer so special because they could be boos and you been cheered to the highest mountain top and now Giannis has fallen in line with everybody else. Ungrateful, selfish, uncaring and saying to the fans, ‘the hell with you’”, Parker said on The Odd Couple.

Going up against a shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves, the Bucks fans must have felt they had a chance, although their season has been marred by inconsistencies. Likewise, a blowout of that extent led to sour feelings. As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, he saw it as simply people not believing in him. He said he always responds, but that didn’t take the fan sentiment into consideration.

The Bucks have been eliminated in the first round for two consecutive seasons. Moreover, the rollercoaster of possibly losing Antetokounmpo has seen the onset of intense worry. And boos or whistles are their way of expressing emotions. Fans might not be on the floor, but they still feel they are a part of the franchise.

They pay for tickets expecting their team to compete. If that doesn’t happen, naturally, fans will be disappointed. But Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t see it that way.

Road or home, it doesn’t matter to Giannis Antetokounmpo

The relationship between fans and athletes is always complicated. Take Antetokounmpo’s case. He’s chosen to fight, willing to battle through adversity for the sake of the Bucks. It comes with an underlying understanding that the team will suffer. Yet, fans can be impatient, especially when their team has a star of the magnitude of the Greek Freak.

Antetokounmpo booing them back wasn’t an attack on their support. For him, when he senses somebody doesn’t believe in his capabilities, he has an equal reaction.

“When I get booed, I boo back. I’ve been doing it all season. You [reporters] haven’t been with me on the road. Whenever I get booed, I boo back,” he said.

To be fair, he did the same against the Indiana Pacers. Albeit, he hit a game-winner in a crowd that was expected to be hostile with Myles Turner’s return. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s energy doesn’t change. Nor do his aim to go through the mud if it means he finds a way to succeed with the Bucks.

“I play basketball for my teammates. I play basketball for myself and my family. When people don’t believe in me, I don’t tend to be with them. I tend to be against them. I tend to do what I’m here to do, what I’m good at,” he added.

And Giannis Antetokounmpo has done that. He’s constantly motivating his teammates, demanding more, and leading by example. While his actions may invite hostility from home fans, his mission is to keep hopes alive. With it being the first time Antetokounmpo is facing such situations, there’s no precedent on how he should be acting.