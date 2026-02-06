Unhappy Anthony Davis’ Wizards Future in Jeopardy After Getting Blindsided by Ex-Team

Anthony Davis’ tenure with the Dallas Mavericks was just about one revolution around the sun. Because the Mavs decided to bring back the winning culture, they traded the big man to the Washington Wizards. Davis suited up for Dallas only 29 times in one year. At other times, injuries kept him glued to the bench.

However, reports say that AD isn’t happy with the trade. Mostly because the Wizards might rethink his contract soon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On The Ryen Russillo Show, the host clarified an important point about the trade. “I don’t believe they’re going to give him a contract extension. I think what they’re doing, which is smart, is that they’re saying we got Trae Young, we got Anthony Davis,” the insider said. “‘You’re in the playoffs next year, you’re getting these young players meaningful minutes,’ and then in like 2027, 2028, maybe you’re ready to take off. Like it’s not good for AD.”

Anthony Davis collects about $54M this year and will receive roughly $58.5M next season. Moreover, he holds a player choice worth nearly $62.8M for 2027-2028 and can negotiate a fresh deal in August. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards carry a total tax payroll close to $182M, while active tax spending sits around $161M. Therefore, the franchise currently operates with nearly $5M in projected breathing room and carries zero estimated tax penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, extending Anthony Davis remains financially complicated. His future earnings would likely push Washington past comfortable financial limits. Furthermore, committing long-term money to Davis could erase the small $5M cushion quickly. Therefore, the Wizards technically possess the flexibility to begin talks in August, yet realistically, they must evaluate roster growth, long-term planning, and overall spending balance before offering him another lucrative agreement.

The insider doubled down his claims, saying, “You can do what you want though. I don’t think the Wizards are going to blink.” According to him, if AD wants to build up his value, you stay healthy, stays on the floor, play well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington appears focused on long-term success rather than immediate title pursuits. Anthony Davis, nearing the closing stretch of his playing journey at almost 33, seems outside that future blueprint. Meanwhile, Trae Young fits their timeline and developmental direction. Therefore, leadership seems more willing to invest in Young’s stability, while AD likely remains a short-term presence within Washington’s evolving competitive vision.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Paul wasn’t aware of the Anthony Davis trade

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Rich Paul was reportedly unaware of the situation involving Anthony Davis. Instead, Davis’ agent received word about a separate blockbuster move, learning that Darius Garland was sent from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the LA Clippers in exchange for James Harden.

“I’m told Klutch founder Rich Paul wasn’t consulted as the deal for Davis was put together (whereas he was consulted on the trade of Darius Garland to the LA Clippers). This is true. Paul conveyed his message to the Mavericks — do what’s best for the organization, trade Davis or extend him — one month ago,” Vardon reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis, sidelined with a left-hand issue, still stands as a major addition for Washington. Meanwhile, the franchise earlier secured Trae Young through a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, strengthening its offensive leadership. However, Washington continues to struggle with a 14-36 record, reflecting a team still searching for rhythm and cohesion despite adding Davis and Young to its evolving roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks hold a 19 -32 mark after parting ways with AD following one complete campaign. Despite roster turbulence, Anthony Davis continues producing 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. So now, everyone will eagerly wait to see what Washington turns out to be for Anthony Davis. That is, when he suits up for them.