Unknown Story of Jalen Williams Being Reprimanded by His Mom in High School Uncovered on ESPN

“When we watch games, those moments for me, yes, Ron and I are very competitive, but those moments for me are me saying, ‘Oh my gosh, Jalen, the way your lip curled every time you shoot.’…. Those are literally my moments that I’m in,” said Nicole Williams once when discussing her son, Jalen. Basketball has been a big part of the Williams family, and the fact that Nicole and Ron had two of their children, Jalen and Cody, makes it all the better. It is safe to say that Jalen Williams would not have made it to the top league if it weren’t for the guidance from his parents. They gave the OKC star whatever guidance he needed in the field, which he knew for a long time he wanted to enter. As it turned out, they did more than that. After all, being members of the Air Force, there was no way Jalen wasn’t going to receive some lessons on discipline while growing up.

During Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, ESPN did a coverage of what to anticipate. As the conversation shifted to Jalen Williams, an analyst recalled a throwback story about the OKC star. He revealed that, when Williams was once at school, he didn’t make his bed. He forgot to do it, or intentionally did not choose to do it, we don’t know. No matter what, Nicole soon came to the school, took him out from there, and reportedly “brought him home to make the bed, and then brought him back to school.” A second analyst revealed the story made sense, since he revealed growing up near Luke Air Force Base, and both he and Jalen practiced under the same coach at the base.

This is a developing story.