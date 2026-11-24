Anyone over the ‘shunk’ yet? The Road Trippin’ crew said it’s too soon. Victor Wembanyama casually did the most creative, unthinkable, straight-out-of-a-video-game shot, followed it up with a historic monster stat, and rested. But we’re still here talking about his insane jump shot-dunk from a routine Thursday when the San Antonio Spurs routed the LA Clippers. 2016 Cavaliers championship teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye were falling off their seats, reimagining that sight. While Spurs legend-turned-announcer Sean Elliot gets credit for coining the term we’d forever know this viral moment by, some raised doubts about how creative Wemby’s move really was.

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The guys on Road Trippin’ were reacting to and awed by Victor Wembanyama recording 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in just 32 minutes against the Pelicans on Saturday, and clocking out of work with over six minutes left in the game. It turned into a gushing session of things only the Alien can do, including an innovative shot NBA players can only dream about.

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Frye first brought up how Wemby rose near the rim and softly shot the ball downward into the basket instead of throwing down a traditional slam – a play that sparked playful “plagiarism” jokes from Houston Rockets big man Steven Adams.

“When he, when he shot a dunk, I said, man, what? Who thinks of that? He said it’s cuz he has a blister,” Frye said, practically wheezing in shock.

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Bringing up Wemby’s shot-dunk hybrid had Richard Jefferson falling back, covering his face, mindblown and groaning, “oh my god.” RJ could barely contain his reaction as he broke down why the clip took over the Internet.

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“No, no, no. But no one understands—like, I know… it was like the most watched clip in the NBA. That is, we are watching something we have never seen before, and we say it every night. He literally shot it into the hoop down. That is like…” You can tell from how much RJ is struggling to complete his sentences that he really loved it.

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A blister becoming the improbable origin aside, RJ was rightfully arguing that the San Antonio Spurs star is pulling off moves that make the NBA 2K look sad. When Frye said, “you do not put a dunk ball on a 9-foot rim,” Jefferson accurately stated that Wemby’s physics defied even virtual simulations.

“NBA 2K has limits. You can’t even create a player that can do that,” Jefferson said.

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Hilariously cool, Kendrick Perkins, nonchalantly chimed in, “No, you can’t.”

Jefferson closed the point by adding, “Think about that. You can’t create a player in 2K. They’re like, ‘No, that’s just unrealistic.'”

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Funnily, while he’s claiming the move can’t be recreated even by the greatest graphic designers in the video game industry, someone staked a claim on it.

The “shunk,” a name coined by Spurs color analyst Sean Elliott on air, took place with 3:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of San Antonio’s 124–112 victory over the Clippers. After Stephon Castle secured a rebound and pushed the ball ahead, Wemby caught the pass near the basket. Rather than hammering home a thunderous dunk with his 7’4 frame, he jumped above the rim and gently flicked a short jump shot downward through the net.

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The NBA’s official social media accounts quickly amplified the clip, asking fans, “Did Wemby just… shoot it from above the rim???”

The highlight also triggered a lighthearted jab from Rockets veteran Steven Adams after an account resurfaced an old pre-game warm-up clip of the 6’11 center executing a similar shot with the caption, “@stevenadams 4 years before Wemby.”

Adams leaned into the comparison on his Instagram Story by tagging Wembanyama and writing, “@wemby Plagiarism,” before adding a Potterhead twist: “Deduct 10 points from Ravenclaw @spurs.”

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Postgame, Wemby explained that it was practicality, not showmanship. Dealing with a painful blister on the middle finger of his right hand aggravated by constant dunking, he admitted, “I’m not gonna lie, I’ve had this blister forever, and it’s killing me. Every time I dunk, it kills me.” He added that he had been dragging the blister around for who knows how long because of dunking, noting, “So I did not [quit dunking], but if I can avoid it, I would,” while confirming it was likely the shortest jump shot of his career.

Officially credited as a dunk by the league, the play pushed the 22-year-old’s total to 72 dunks through 16 games of this season (as of the Clippers game), putting him on a historic pace toward Rudy Gobert’s 2018–19 single-season record of 306.