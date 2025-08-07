Unrest Over Trae Young Eased as Hawks Receive $125M Solution

The Atlanta Hawks want to make the most of an open Eastern Conference. Their offseason has seen one good decision after another. They have fortified their roster with depth, signing Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and more. But just as it was all looking good, the Hawks are slipping. They can’t manage to keep their cornerstone, Trae Young, happy.

Here’s the situation. Young, one of the best playmaking point guards in the league, is practically entering the final year of his contract. Next year comes with a player option, but players of his caliber expect a better contract waiting for them. So far, the Hawks have made no contact with his camp, reportedly upsetting Trae Young.

But there’s a solution. The Hawks can extend Young and more if they play out Dyson Daniels’ situation right.

Daniels found his groove last season. Capped by a Most Improved Player nod, he will enter restricted free agency expecting a massive raise. The Hawks manage that. The Athletic’s John Hollinger estimates “$125 million to $135 million over five years,” for the Hawks’ ball hawk. It’s below the BORD$, but Hollinger feels the market would never allow a defensive expert with limited offensive upside to get paid $30 million per year.

via Imago Feb 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) and guard Trae Young (11) react after combining for a basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Luckily, the market can do wonders for the Atlanta Hawks. With the current situation, they could navigate through multiple extensions. “That $25 million annual range is also the point where the Hawks can extend Kristaps Porziņģis and Trae Young and still have enough flexibility to manage their team,” Hollinger explains.

The former Celtics center will enter free agency if not offered an extension. Trae Young, though, is unarguably their top priority. The Hawks can seal his prime by inking Daniels to an extension soon. Because as time goes on, their keystone could start to lose patience.

Trae Young wants some appreciation

The Hawks’ active offseason strategy wasn’t just a coincidence. Young has made a conscious effort to make Atlanta a hub. On his podcast, he revealed speaking with NAW and Luke Kennard, who both signed with the Hawks soon after. Furthermore, he also welcomes his new teammate Kristaps Porzingis with excitement.

His singular aim is to continue with the Hawks. Notably, Shams Charania reported that a number of teams were tracking his situation with the organization. But Young is “locked in” to building something special with the Hawks. Now, it’s time to reciprocate that same energy onto a star who has continually been what the team needs.

Trae Young has had some unforgettable moments in a Hawks jersey. He bested the Knicks to reach the Conference Finals a few seasons ago. Last year, he led the league in assists and now has a deep roster to keep feeding the ball. Everything is lining up for the Hawks. That’s why it’s weird that they haven’t opened extension talks with Trae Young.

Currently, he is eligible for a four-year $229 million extension with the club. Since there is no agreement yet, Trae Young might choose to wait it out. Ultimately, if he does have a splendid season that includes All-NBA honors, his price will likely go up. That would do more damage to the Hawks as compared to working with their centerpiece now.

How do you think this situation will play out? Let us know your views in the comments below.