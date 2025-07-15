Unusual Damian Lillard Proposal Spells Trouble for Austin Reaves as Lakers Face Major Dilemma

Uncertainty’s practically the Lakers’ middle name right now. Even with LeBron James locking in an extension, the whispers won’t quit—because let’s face it, he’s still got one foot out the door if things go sideways. Deandre Ayton showing up might’ve cooled the panic for a hot second, but no one’s mistaking that for a finished product. The purple and gold faithful want more—urgently.

And not just any more—they want game-changers. So if Rob Pelinka really wants to keep Bron smiling (and staying), it’s time to make a splash. Which begs the question… how wild would it be if Damian Lillard showed up in L.A.?

Dame’s roots might scream Oakland, but don’t be surprised if he ends up in purple and gold. Sure, it’d sting the Dub Nation right in the soul, but the idea of Lillard linking up with LeBron and Luka is pure basketball mayhem. That trio alone sounds like nightmares for opposing defenses. The only problem? The Lakers don’t quite have the war chest for a move like that—at least not without some major sacrifices. But if there’s one thing Rob Pelinka loves, it’s high-risk, high-reward plays. The fanbase? Not a similar mentality.

“Like I mentioned with the Miami Heat, they could trade Austin Reaves for more of a defensive minded guy if they were getting game. You can have LeBron out there as well and their new center Deandre Ayton. Yeah, there could be some flexibility with this as well. You can have Hachimura in there if they wanted to move Austin Reaves for a center or something like that,” said Matt Geist on Bleacher Report.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball past Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

To be fair, AR’s already looking for a way out. If that could bring Damian Lillard into the picture, would it be a deal worth the big bucks? Maybe. Dame’s alma mater might play a part too, which is 174 miles north of the City of Angles. “He went to Weber State, a little bit more north of LA obviously, but he can go over here to the biggest market in the NBA and he’d have some elite offensive co-stars with him right now. He’d get to play with Luka Doncic they just acquired last year at the Deadline,” continued Geist.



But the fattest question mark surrounding Dame is his injury. For any team to take a chance on him is to basically pay him to be a couch potato for a whole season. And how does that fit into their plans of building a superteam for Bron‘s last hurrah? Doesn’t seem too pretty now, does it?

Can a Damian Lillard trade work out for the Lakers?

The problem with patience in the trade market? Blink, and someone else snatches the prize. The Warriors are living that nightmare right now—and LA might be next. Deandre Ayton’s arrival had everyone thinking a domino effect was coming. But since then? Crickets. LeBron probably expected a flurry of moves to juice up a thin Lakers roster. Instead, the front office hit pause at the worst time. And with most top-tier names already spoken for, they might’ve waited themselves into a corner. Now, Damian Lillard could be their only Hail Mary—and even that feels more fantasy than certainty right now.

“And the Lakers backcourt depth isn’t the best right now outside of Luka Doncic, right? Like you have Dalton Knecht. Jordan Goodwin, Gabe Vincent, Bronny James,” said Geist on the pod. “It’s not the deepest or most – like these guys aren’t totally proven, especially in the playoffs right now, or Shake Milton as well. So if you can get Damian Lillard, who’s by far the best offensive player left available in free agency, you go out and you do it and you’re proven to roll Bron, “Hey, we’re still all in trying to get you a ring before you retire”.”

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

But hey, for now, it’s all just smoke and speculation. None of the futures here are written in stone. Lillard’s basically been lounging on a luxury couch, courtesy of Milwaukee’s checkbook—paid handsomely to do very little. But this could be his shot at reviving his NBA legacy with one of the league’s biggest juggernauts.

The real dilemma? Whether the Lakers would dare part ways with fan-favorite Austin Reaves to make it happen. Swapping hustle and heart for star power isn’t always a slam dunk. And in a city where narratives matter, that one decision could make or break their entire offseason.