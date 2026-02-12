Upset Julius Randle Voices All-Star Frustration After Anthony Edwards’ Statement

Tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves continued their recent winning streak, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 133-109 in a blowout. Instead of All-Star Anthony Edwards, it was Julius Randle leading the way with an outstanding offensive performance. The Timberwolves are a clear Western Conference contender, yet Randle, despite his solid play, wasn’t named an All-Star, and he made his feelings on the matter clear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I feel like I should have been there, but over the course of my career, I learned to focus on the things I can control,” Randle told reporters after the win. “We’ve got a great team here. We can compete at the highest level, and that’s where I choose to direct my focus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He didn’t feel outraged by it, especially since he has made the teams before. Over the four year period when he made his three All-Star teams, Randle averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and five assists, but his status as the leader of the New York Knicks, as well as being in the weaker Eastern Conference, also helped cement himself as a clear selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Western Conference is much harder to be selected from, and Randle seems to understand that, though of course, not being chosen still stings. Randle also implied that he could use his snub as “a little motivation and fuel” for the season ahead, and on being asked if he used it as motivation tonight, the forward replied in one word, joking: “Maybe.”

Randle logged 41 points on an efficient 14-24 from the field, while also converting 10 of his 11 free throws and grabbing seven boards. As usual, he served as an offensive hub for the team, but tonight he seemed to be making nearly any shot he took, completely dicing apart a Blazers defense employing some of the best wing defenders in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

There might be some hope for Randle. Recently, upon being asked about his participation in the All-Star game, Edwards told reporters:

“I don’t know. Right now I’m kind of banged up, so I might not be playing. But, yeah, I hope it’s competitive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If his teammate can’t represent the Timberwolves during All-Star weekend, there is a chance that the forward might be selected as a replacement. However, Randle wasn’t the only one who knew how important the milestone would’ve been for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Finch Admits All-Star Snub Affected Julius Randle After Blazers Performance

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch offered a glimpse in into how much the accolade mattered for Julius Randle during his own interview, highlighting that this time of the year brings more than just on-court pressure.

Imago Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) defend in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

“I know he was disappointed that he wasn’t named All-Star,” Finch told reporters. “I think he took this game quite personally in that regard… Julius is a guy who plays with his heart on his sleeve. He was kind of not himself recently. He’s so important for us in so many ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Finch highlighted the pressure during February that affects all players: the trade deadline bringing about speculation, as well as selections for All-Star appearances. Randle has dealt with both these situations before, and now, Finch doesn’t want him chasing validation.

With the Timberwolves having an inconsistent season, they need the version of him that is both steady and forceful, someone who can punish mismatches, create shots for his team, and compliment Anthony Edwards without pressing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not being selected as an All-Star doesn’t erase his impact, and if he can channel that “motivation” into the second half of the season, the Wolves may benefit more in June than Randle ever could by himself in mid-February.