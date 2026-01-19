US Anthem Disrespected During Ja Morant’s NBA London Game

The NBA’s London games took a turn for the worse. It was meant to expand the league’s presence in European countries, following the game in Berlin a few days ago. But what took center stage was US POTUS Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat on Greenland. The UK crowd made it clear whose side they are on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a moment shared by political commentator Ed Krassenstein, actor Vanessa Williams performed the US national anthem before the Memphis Grizzlies took on the Orlando Magic. The London crowd started booing when the Ugly Betty actress sang. Moreover, one person in the crowd interrupted proceedings by shouting, “Leave Greenland alone”.

That was met with a loud cheer from the arena, who are against Donald Trump’s notion to acquire Greenland from Denmark. The United Kingdom, being part of the EU, has shown its support to Denmark as Trump threatens to apply tariffs on exports made to the USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Donald Trump expressed intentions to impose tariffs on the USA’s allies. Starting February 1, he mentioned London, Denmark, Sweden, France, Norway, Germany, Finland, and the Netherlands will be charged with a 10 percent tariff on their exports to the US. Those tariffs will increase to 25 percent starting June 1.

On his Truth Social Platform, Trump wrote, “This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland”. A sense of tension now resides between the USA and European countries. While they support Greenland remaining a part of Denmark, Donald Trump feels the land’s security can only be ensured if it’s part of the USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

How has the EU responded to Donald Trump?

The European Union convened for an emergency meeting once the US President announced intentions to apply tariffs. Despite the crossroads, the union assured that Europe stands with Denmark and is hopeful that dialogue will allow for the two sides to reach a resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In response to Trump applying tariffs, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on X, “Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes. Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration”.

Furthermore, according to Al Jazeera, French President Emmanuel Macron also requested to initiate the Anti-Coercion Instrument. Also called the trade bazooka, it’s a mechanism to protect EU countries from financial pressures from non-European countries. If accepted, it could see them apply counter tariffs on the US and limit access to US goods.