US Basketball Player Gets Arrested Abroad for Massive Amount of Cannabis Possession: Report

Da’monte Khiree Greene, also known as Da’monte Greene, an American professional basketball player, has been arrested in Nigeria after authorities allegedly discovered 33.95 kilograms (approximately 75 pounds) of cannabis in two suitcases at an airport in Lagos. While Greene did not play in the NBA, he played semi-professionally in the United States before taking his talents to Asia.

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The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) identified Greene as the suspect. According to the agency, he arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on November 11 after traveling from Thailand through the United Arab Emirates, as first reported by BBC News.

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The NDLEA said officers had placed Greene under surveillance after receiving intelligence. Authorities alleged that he abandoned two checked-in bags bearing his name tags and attempted to leave the airport with only his carry-on luggage.

A subsequent search reportedly uncovered an alarming 32 parcels of cannabis, described by the agency as a potent strain known as “Loud,” along with a tracking device. Pictures of Greene’s arrest showed the large amounts of “Loud” spread across a table.

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The agency also claimed that a forensic examination of Greene’s mobile phone revealed information suggesting his knowledge of and involvement in the alleged trafficking operation.

Greene reportedly told investigators that he had been living in Thailand since October 2025, where he played professional basketball, and had traveled to Nigeria to build connections for his career.

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Born on December 17, 1997, in Savannah, Georgia, Greene is a 5-foot-11 point guard. His college basketball journey included Reinhardt University, where he redshirted during the 2017-18 season, and South Georgia Technical College. He appeared in 13 games for the latter during the 2018-19 campaign, averaging 5.4 points.

Greene later played semi-professionally in the United States. During the 2023-24 season, he represented the Georgia Bombers and emerged as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across 13 games, according to Basketball Job Market.

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His career eventually took him to Southeast Asia. Greene played for teams in Thailand, including the Buriram Boars and Fully Feared BC, before appearing for the Pattani Raptors in the Thai Premier Men’s League.

He also competed in the Phuket Elite Cup in September 2026, with FIBA records listing an appearance by a player named Da’Monte Greene. His most recent documented appearance for Pattani came on November 7 against the Buriram Broncos, according to league records.

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His international basketball career is now drawing attention for a reason far removed from the court. The arrest has also brought renewed attention to other professional basketball players who have faced drug-related cases while playing overseas.

Greene is not the first American basketball player to face serious legal consequences over cannabis-related incidents in another country.

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One of the most widely known cases involved WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was arrested at a Moscow airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner was convicted of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison in August 2022. She was released in December that year as part of a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

More recently, American professional player Jarred Shaw was arrested in Indonesia in May 2025 after authorities intercepted a package containing 132 cannabis gummies. Shaw said he used the products to manage symptoms of Crohn’s disease. He was eventually convicted of possession rather than trafficking and received a 26-month prison sentence in December 2025.

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The cases involve different circumstances and legal outcomes, but they illustrate the serious consequences basketball players can face when drug laws differ across the countries where they work.

For Greene, the investigation in Nigeria remains ongoing. The 28-year-old’s basketball career has taken him from Georgia’s college and semi-professional circuits to Thailand, but the allegations surrounding his arrest have now placed his future outside the game under scrutiny.