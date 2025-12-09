US Psychologist Speaks Out On Ayesha & Stephen Curry Controversy

It’s been more than three months since Ayesha was on the Call Her Daddy podcast. But she still has not shaken off the commentary that followed her. The successful entrepreneur and Stephen Curry have been nothing but romantic. She’s continued to support his NBA career, and he’s supported her through the expansion of the Sweet July empire. They’re also focused on their kids. So, what’s all this demeaning social media chatter about their separation all about?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shannon Sharpe previously gave Killer Mike the chance to publicly apologise for stoking those flames. This week, he showed the other side of the criticism. Celebrity therapist and life coach, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, was on Club Shay Shay to talk about her celebrity clients. The Currys aren’t on that list, but Sharpe had to ask her take on why Stephen Curry’s better half has faced backlash for just being honest.

“When a woman speaks out against the societal norms of a woman being domesticated, or being a wife, or being a mama, then she sounds ungrateful for having this wonderful husband who’s providing and taking care of her because that is most women’s dream,” Bryant opined.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be clear, neither Sharpe nor his guest is calling Curry ‘ungrateful’. She’s just explaining the reality. And the fact is certainly not that Ayesha never wanted to marry her life-partner. She wanted to do. But does that mean she can’t have a preference toward what she wants to spend her time excelling in?

In a way, Bryant relates to Curry.

“There are other women like myself, right, and probably her too, from what she said, that their dreams are not limited to a position of a wife or mother and to just being this person’s wife,” the life coach said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Bryant made a clear distinction between being known as a celebrity’s wife and a power couple as ‘equals,’ and Sharpe agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayesha Curry is not short of supporters in her corner

Ayesha and Stephen Curry, who’ve usually been idolized for every mention of #CoupleGoals, faced severe social scrutiny in 2025. There was rarely any indication of trouble within their marriage. This year, they were celebrating the first birthday of their youngest son, Cai, and the expansion of Sweet July Skin.

Until she was on Call Her Daddy in October, candidly chatting with Alex Cooper.

“I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married. I thought I was going to be a ‘career girl,’ and that’s it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That was only one of the revelations that put Curry under fire.

Among those who felt she was ungrateful for not appreciating her husband as the NBA’s highest-paid player was Killer Mike. When he accused her of “embarrassing” Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors legend himself came to his wife’s defense and told Mike to “stay in your lane.”

Sharpe later hosted Mike on his podcast to give a public apology to the Currys. He claimed his statements were “misconstrued,” and his own wife and daughters, as well as NBA players, called him out. At least that proved Curry had people in her corner, even in Killer Mike’s household.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other former NBA stars-turned-analysts, like Gilbert Arenas and Brandon Jennings, also publicly supported Curry.

Meanwhile, the power couple were adorable in every public appearance for Sweet July Skin, their kids’ milestones, Stephen Curry’s significant career moments, and supported each other through highs and lows within the Curry fam, and ignored the criticism.

This is precisely what Bryant focused on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She wanted to have what he had the luxury of having,” Bryant explained of the sensitive situation. “He has a wonderful career. He has a wonderful family. She has a wonderful family. How come she gets deemed for saying, ‘But I want to have the same equality as my husband?'”

She praises both Ayesha and Stephen Curry as parents, but added that the 36-year-old business mogul is at a stage in life where she should be allowed to focus on her career without any judgment.

Sharpe also acknowledged that Ayesha has always been supportive of Stephen Curry in his career. But somehow that’s hardly changing the public’s stance toward her.