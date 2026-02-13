Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Starts Fight With ESPN Reporter After $500,000 NBA Fine

The Utah Jazz are going through a tough time. After calls around the league mounted against their tanking-adjacent practices, the league offices have hit them with massive fines, and now, star trade acquisition Jaren Jackson Jr. has been sidelined for the entire year. Now that many are voicing their opinions on the fines, a key figure on the team is firing back.

Recently, ESPN reporter and former NBA executive Bobby Marks reported on the fines issued to the Jazz and the Indiana Pacers. He added a short comment afterwards, comparing the tanking fine to paying the luxury tax under the previous CBA, and Jazz majority owner Ryan Smith seemingly didn’t like hearing that.

“Hey Bobby… maybe sit this one out,” Smith replied to Marks on X. “You have no clue what paying this is like and your amnesia this week is comical.”

This is a developing story.