Vanessa Bryant Issues Reminder After LeBron James Forgets Kobe Bryant Record During Hall of Fame Ceremony

Last night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James added yet another milestone to his unparalleled career. At 40, with countless accolades already to his name, this one stood out: becoming just the second player ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame while still active. The honor came as part of the enshrinement of the legendary 2008 Beijing Olympics “Redeem Team.” Yet amid the celebration, James made headlines for another reason—surprisingly overlooking Kobe Bryant, whom he has long admired, and instead crediting the achievement to Dallas Mavericks’ head coach.

It all began during the ceremony when former NBA star and current Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was asked to reflect on leading the star-studded “Redeem Team” that captured gold in Beijing. Despite serving as team captain once in 2000, Kidd downplayed his role with a self-deprecating joke, saying his real contributions came off the court. “I might have been the captain(once). I was more like the water boy, the towel boy (in 2008). The clock—I kept the clock to make sure everybody was on time; no one was late. Asked everybody what Gatorade color they liked.” But wait for LeBron’s reaction.

While Kidd tried to downplay his role, LeBron James wasn’t having it. Cutting in immediately, James fired back: “Stop it. Stop it. Stop it! He’s the only one that’s never lost an international game ever… EVER! So, you stop it!” James’ passionate defense was meant to give the two-time Olympic gold medalist his flowers, but the numbers didn’t quite line up. Kidd’s official record with Team U.S.A. stands at 61–2, though he does hold a flawless 46–0 mark in FIBA and FIBA Americas competitions.

Jason Kidd’s record is undeniably impressive, but in his effort to elevate the Mavericks coach, LeBron James overlooked another legend with an equally flawless resume in national colors—Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba went a perfect 36–0 with Team U.S.A., a mark that stands alongside Kidd’s 46–0 record in FIBA and FIBA Americas play. James’ omission didn’t go unnoticed. Fans quickly pointed it out, and Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, joined the chorus by posting a pointed reminder on her Instagram story.

Vanessa Bryant, who shared several reels celebrating her late husband’s role on the “Redeem Team,” also posted a story highlighting Kobe’s flawless 36–0 record with Team U.S.A. While it could simply be seen as a tribute to his legacy with the national team, the timing was difficult to ignore—coming just a day after LeBron James’ bold claim at the Hall of Fame ceremony. But what makes everyone talk about Kobe when the 2008 Olympics gold is in the picture is his hunger that made the dream come true.

Kobe’s influence went far deeper than one iconic moment. After the disappointment of a bronze medal in 2004, his arrival brought discipline, intensity, and leadership to a roster full of stars. He then embodied the relentless spirit of the 2008 Redeem Team from the very first game. And in the final showdown against Spain, he made an unforgettable statement by pushing his Lakers teammate Pau Gasol, sending him crashing to the floor.

The message was unmistakable: friendships were left off the court, and the only goal was victory. That fearless act wasn’t just physical but symbolic, setting the tone for future players, and encapsulating the essence of the “Mamba Mentality.” So now, despite the apparent snub, James did take a moment during the festivities to honor his former teammate and fellow Lakers icon.

“He was the missing link”: LeBron James honors Kobe Bryant during HOF ceremony

Although the Los Angeles Lakers veteran, LeBron James, did not seem to remember Kobe Bryant’s undefeated record with Team U.S.A., that doesn’t mean he forgot about the late superstar’s contributions during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. As soon as everyone who was part of the historic gold medal-winning team took the stage last night, there was a noticeable absence, which was of none other than one of the most important players on the roster, Kobe Bryant.

Though the iconic frame missed the legend, the spirit of the late LA Lakers icon loomed large over the stage. Fittingly, his former teammate—and fellow Purple & Gold legend—LeBron James ensured Kobe Bryant’s presence was felt during the enshrinement of the Redeem Team. “He was the missing link we needed in order to regain dominance with Team USA,” James said, capturing the essence of Bryant’s impact in just a few words. At 40, the forward’s tribute perfectly encapsulated Kobe’s invaluable role, both as a competitor and as the ultimate catalyst behind Team USA’s return to global supremacy.

That’s because, while most people would remember Dwyane Wade’s 27-point performance in the gold medal match against Spain, it was Kobe Bryant who built that winning culture and led the team to the finals. Across the eight games in China, the Lakers legend averaged a stunning 15 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. This also includes his 20-point clutch performance in the finals, with 13 of those points coming in the fourth quarter. That’s why James made sure no one forgot Bryant’s massive contribution.