The Lakers’ 15–3 start has been powered by elite scoring, with Luka Doncic helping keep the offense rolling. But beneath the results sits a glaring flaw, and that weakness could become harder to hide as the season deepens. JJ Redick has spotted it early, and he didn’t mince words about it. Their screens have not consistently created the separation the system requires, leaving ball-handlers to work through defenders and possessions to stall.

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The problem became impossible to ignore during practice, when JJ Redick used a single possession to show how two missed screens could undermine an entire play. Walker Kessler’s response revealed how the coach’s approach is landing inside the locker room.

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Redick called the Lakers’ recent screening “dogsh*t” during Wednesday’s practice, ahead of their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

“I love it,” Kessler said, speaking to reporters when asked about Redick’s blunt approach.

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“He does exactly what you, you know, you need to hear, not what you want to hear necessarily all the time. And, like, a coach that can do that, is not afraid to do that, I respect. You know, I think the players respect that. You know, he doesn’t waste a lot of time. We get a lot more stuff done instead of dancing around subjects. You know, he’s very blunt. I think it’s the way to be.”

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The Lakers coach didn’t just pull this out of thin air. He had the receipts as he said, “The film doesn’t lie,” to press.

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Redick picked up a particular play where Matisse Thybulle failed to set the first screen in a backside zoom action. Kessler then handed the ball off to Collin Sexton without screening, leaving Sexton to face the defense late in the shot clock. Redick said the possession ended with no paint touch and no effective screen.

Kessler did not dismiss the criticism.

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“You know, I think as a team, you know, we need to get more physical in screens, make better contact, play some, have better angles, you know, kind of force that over. We need to work on that,” he said to the reporters.

The sequence matters because a screen is not simply a body standing in a defender’s path. Its angle and contact determine whether the defender must fight over it, trail the ball-handler, or force a teammate to help.

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If the screener slips too early or barely makes contact, the defense can stay attached and the offense loses the advantage it was supposed to create.

That execution issue has surfaced during a season in which the Lakers have leaned heavily on their star power.

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But the team’s recent loss to Utah offered a reminder that individual talent cannot always rescue a stalled possession. The Lakers scored 97 points, shooting 27% from the three-point range in a 109–97 defeat. Utah also forced 17 turnovers, while the Lakers went cold in the fourth quarter.

The loss does not prove that poor screening caused every offensive problem.

It does show why Redick is emphasizing the details before the Lakers reach the shot itself. A missed screen can leave Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves facing pressure without a clean route to the paint; that can compress the floor and make the next pass harder.

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The Lakers need their actions to create advantages before their best scorers have to manufacture one.

That is also why Walker Kessler’s response stands out.

He did not treat Redick’s language in an offensive way. He identified the physical and technical work required, then endorsed a coaching style that addresses mistakes directly.

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Redick’s criticism has made the issue plain.

Against the Spurs, the next test is whether the team can turn Wednesday’s film-room lesson into contact, better angles, and a cleaner path to the paint.