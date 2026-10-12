“Very Disappointed”: Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts to Knicks Front Office’s Decision Over Contract Extension

Karl-Anthony Towns did not hide his frustration after the New York Knicks announced they were putting contract extension talks on hold. Speaking Sunday, two days after the team’s statement on Oct. 9, Towns said the decision caught him off guard.

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“It was news to me. Very disappointed, to say the least. Let’s state the obvious. It’s business, but there is business on the court for us to handle,” Towns said, according to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III in a post on X.

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The Knicks announced on Friday that they would postpone extension negotiations with all eligible players until later in the 2026-27 season. Karl-Anthony Towns is one of four players affected, alongside Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Tyler Kolek.

Towns had already expressed disappointment with the negotiations before the team announced its decision. Earlier in the week, he told reporters that the two sides remained far apart and that he was surprised by the size of the gap following New York’s championship-winning season.

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The Knicks ended their 53-year championship drought in June, winning their first NBA title since 1973. Towns played an important role in that run, averaging 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game during the regular season before contributing 15.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in the playoffs.

However, the championship has not brought the two sides closer to an extension agreement. New York has reportedly offered Towns a four-year deal worth approximately $200 million, while he is eligible for a maximum extension projected at $276 million over four years. Reports indicate that Towns is willing to accept less than the maximum, but the sides have yet to find common ground.

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Towns is scheduled to earn approximately $57 million in the 2026-27 season and holds a player option worth around $61 million for 2027-28. Oct. 19 is a key date in his contract situation: to negotiate an extension during the season, he would need to decline it by that deadline. If he keeps the option, the Knicks would have to wait until his contract situation changes before pursuing an extension under the applicable rules.

The financial implications are another factor in the negotiations. Knicks owner James Dolan has made it clear that the franchise intends to avoid crossing the NBA’s second salary-cap apron. That threshold carries significant roster-building restrictions, making it harder for teams to retain expensive players while maintaining flexibility.

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Towns’ situation also carries a personal dimension. He grew up supporting the Knicks and has previously made his desire to remain in New York clear. The challenge is finding an agreement that reflects his value while allowing the organization to manage its long-term payroll.

The pause does not mean the Knicks have ruled out an extension. Instead, the front office has chosen to delay negotiations while the team prepares for its title defense. Hart, McBride and Kolek will also have to wait, although their individual contract situations differ.

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For Towns, the immediate priority is now the season ahead. His disappointment is clear, but so is his recognition that the team still has work to do on the court. Whether the Knicks and their center can bridge the financial gap remains an important question as the season gets underway.