“Very Disrespectful”: Ayesha Curry Issues Apology After Remark on Stephen Curry & Athletes

One podcast appearance months ago rankled the NBA world who got mad at Ayesha Curry. But the Currys flipped the narrative with a joint appearance on another podcast. For months, Ayesha and Stephen Curry have defied all the assumptions of a rocky marriage on social media. While Steph celebrated his 38th birthday in New York during the Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the Knicks, the childhood sweethearts set the record straight about the very early days of their relationship.

During a candid appearance on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s podcast, IMO, Ayesha addressed the narrative Steph was “not her type.” She prefaced that when she was initially indifferent to Steph, she was a 14-year-old girl and a typical presumptuous teen.

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She called her own assumptions “Very disrespectful on my part,” which made the former First Lady, her brother, and Ayesha’s husband laugh. Her assumptions were typical for the time formed through a healthy diet of sports movies and teen dramas. “I have very textbook… maybe misconception… movie plot ideas of athletes. The jock stereotype,” she explained and Steph confirmed it was the case.

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Reflecting on her mindset as a self-described “theatre nerd” trying to protect her peace, she said “This is another thing that gets misconstrued.” She pointedly confirmed that she found the star athlete son of Dell Curry “cute,” but was intimidated by his persona.

“People for some reason think that in the past I’ve said that he wasn’t my type. What I was saying was, I didn’t think I was his type, because this was Mr. Cool,” Ayesha said, revealing her own insecurities as a young girl. “And so I kind of sold myself short in thinking like, ‘oh, there’s no way, he must just like me as a friend.’ So I won’t even take it that, I’m glad it didn’t. I’m happy I didn’t get friend-zoned.”

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Everyone in the room immediately started laughing. Steph, seated across from her, didn’t let the moment pass without getting his version in. He admitted that despite her reluctance, she left the door open. “Every time I texted her or called, she picked up the phone after that, after I was on full-court press mode. After that date, for sure.”

That little spark was all they needed when they met in Los Angeles. The couple has been married for 15 years, been together longer than that, and are parents of four kids.

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They’ve weathered a lot of scrutiny on their relationship. Most notably, too much weight was put on the feelings of a 14-year-old Ayesha for rebuffing a future NBA superstar.

Stephen Curry has repeatedly set the record straight about Ayesha’s feelings

Since Jan. 30, Stephen Curry has been dealing with a stubborn knee injury. He remains sidelined with patellofemoral pain and bone bruising while traveling with the team, but it has given him more time at home with his family. Ayesha joined him in New York for his 38th birthday earlier this month, along with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Steph topped it with a sweet message to her on her birthday.

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There, in fact, has been no indication of trouble in paradise despite a very contentious appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2025. Similar to her honest revelations on the 2019 appearance on Red Table Talk, Ayesha took the candour route there too and created a firestorm on social media.

In those instances, her honest remarks about desiring “male attention” outside of her marriage and wanting to be a “career girl” were stripped of context, leading to a wave of online backlash. Despite the online chatter, Steph defended his wife, especially by calling out Killer Mike for his comments (Killer Mike has since apologized).

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Amid his extended hiatus from the court, their appearance on Michelle Obama’s podcast and addressing these rumors together gives a rare glimpse into their dynamic behind the social media posts. And despite the “disrespectful” beginnings, they still find a way to laugh about it.