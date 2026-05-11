“Very Immature Act”: Victor Wembanyama Receives Scathing Criticism for Elbowing Naz Reid Despite Spurs HC’s Passionate Defense

Experts of the game will have varied takes on Victor Wembanyama’s unprecedented move on Naz Reid in Game 4. Many will still wonder why the 22-year-old thought that elbowing the Timberwolves star would be the better option. And another group will demand stricter punishment and call out Wemby amidst the San Antonio Spurs’ 109-114 loss. Not everyone will defend the 2026 DPOY like head coach Mitch Johnson. At least, Brian Windhorst won’t.

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The ESPN insider shredded the 7-foot-4 Spurs star on Get Up. “You absolutely do not take yourself out of a game like this. I think Victor Wembenyama and the Spurs have shown incredible maturity. They have been praised up and down the court the entire season and this postseason,” Windy firmly stated. “This was a very immature act by a player who took himself out of a game, opened the door for his team now to lose leverage in the series.”

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Then Brian Windhorst took his opportunity to call out Coach Johnson, too. “And while I understand you’re gonna defend your superstar, absolutely not, no way can Mitch Johnson say that,” Windhorst said. “If you wanna have somebody protect Victor Wembenyama, you bring in somebody else off the bench and have him protect him. You do not have your star player throwing elbows like that.”

The San Antonio Spurs head coach sympathized with the French prodigy. He said, “I just think that the amount of physicality that people play with him, at some level, you have to protect yourself. Every single play on every single part of the floor, people are trying to impose their physicality on him.”

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Rudy Gobert grabbed Victor Wembanyama’s hand to stop a block in the last game, but the whistle stayed silent. Then Anthony Edwards mirrored the same move, while Julius Randle kept bullying the Spurs star with pure strength. Even against Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels, Wemby fought through constant contact and still struggled to secure clean rebounds.

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So, Mitch Johnson saw frustration boiling over, not immaturity. In his eyes, the officials let the physicality pile up possession after possession until the reigning DPOY finally snapped under playoff chaos. Therefore, he added, “I’m glad he took matters into his own hands… [Wemby’s] going to have to protect himself if [the refs] are not. The amount of physicality that people play with, with him, at some level, you have to protect yourself.”

Now, Brian Windhorst believes Wembanyama caught a break by avoiding suspension, but warned the league would not be as forgiving next time. With the series now tied 2-2, he expects the Spurs star to respond with stronger basketball and shift attention back to his game. Still, Windyhorst strongly criticized Wembanyama’s reaction, especially the idea that he appeared unaware of the consequences after the ejection, calling it unacceptable in a playoff setting.

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“Victor is one of the smartest young players I’ve ever come across. He knew exactly what he had done. He knows exactly what happens on a flagrant foul. Immature moment from a very mature player. The Spurs will move on, but it’s gonna hurt,” the veteran insider warned. At the same time, the team will find some relief in knowing that the league might not suspend their anchor.

Victor Wembanyama could avoid suspension

The NBA will review the Game 4 incident before deciding on any possible punishment for Wembanyama ahead of Game 5. “The league will review it. It is standard to review all flagrants. I do think there’s a chance he will get a fine for this play. It met every criteria of a flagrant foul: unnecessary, excessive, wind-up above the shoulders,” Brian Windhorst said.

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To be honest, San Antonio could receive a huge boost if Victor Wembanyama escapes suspension after the Naz Reid incident. For many fans, the elbow swing instantly brought back memories of Ron Artest striking James Harden in 2012. The similarities sparked debate across the basketball world, especially because Artest, who was playing for the Lakers at the time, received a massive seven-game suspension for his actions.

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Meanwhile, the NBA ejections usually come with at least a $2,000 fine, and the amount can rise after repeated incidents. A Flagrant 2 foul automatically triggers an ejection and carries a minimum $2,000 penalty as well. However, the league can increase the punishment after review, with additional fines reaching up to $50,000 or even suspensions depending on the severity of the play.

Well, Victor Wembanyama crossed a dangerous line, and now the NBA holds the next move. While Mitch Johnson blamed the nonstop physicality, Brian Windhorst saw a young superstar losing control in the biggest moment. Still, the Spurs remain hopeful their franchise anchor escapes suspension and resets the conversation in Game 5. Because right now, the series feels bigger than one elbow, yet one decision could change everything.