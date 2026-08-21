“Very Irresponsible”: Cavs Face Backlash Over James Harden’s $97M Deal as Major Complication Emerges

The Cavaliers made a major commitment to James Harden, but the reported $97 million deal quickly created more questions than celebration. On one side sits the obvious gamble of paying an ageing star. On the other, Cleveland may still have financial work to do before the roster can fully come together. So, how did a move designed to strengthen a contender become a source of immediate concern?

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“If you were to do a two-year deal in that $60 million range, I might have been okay with it,” said CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn.

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Offering a blunt take on the three-year, $97 million contract, he argued that the third year was where the deal crossed into dangerous territory.

“Paying him over $30 million in his age-39 season seems very, very irresponsible to me. Obviously his playoff track record speaks for itself.”

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For the Cavs, though, the decision comes after an offseason that has already reshaped the roster. Cleveland recently added Peyton Watson through a sign-and-trade, investing in a younger wing while operating under the restrictions imposed by the NBA’s increasingly complex CBA. That context makes Harden’s contract more consequential.

A shorter deal around $60 million over two seasons, as Quinn suggested, would have limited the franchise’s exposure if James Harden’s production declined. Instead, the reported agreement stretches into a third year and pushes Cleveland toward another expensive commitment. The trade kicker also caught Quinn’s attention.

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“I kind of chuckled to myself when I saw the trade kicker because nobody’s trading for that contract: three years, $97 million for somebody who turns 37 next week. I just think that’s a little bit irresponsible.”

If James Harden remains productive, Cleveland can justify the gamble. If his decline accelerates, however, the Cavs could find themselves carrying a difficult contract without an easy escape route. And that is only the long-term problem.

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For a short-term concern, NBA salary-cap analyst Yossi Gozlan raised a more immediate complication. According to his breakdown, the Cavs will need to make additional maneuvers to fit Harden’s new contract under its hard-cap restrictions.

James Harden’s situation became complicated because his Bird rights reverted to Non-Bird status following his trade last season. That limits how Cleveland can structure the deal. Gozlan noted that Beard’s lowest possible starting salary would be $30.8 million under the Non-Bird exception, with 5% annual raises rather than the larger increase available under full Bird rights.

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Meanwhile, the Cavs were only $28.4 million below the hard cap.

That creates a mathematical problem Cleveland cannot simply work around. If the reported James Harden lands at the expected number, the front office must create additional space through further roster moves before finalizing everything.