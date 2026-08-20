Victor Wembanyama Achieves Major Feat as 4x NBA DPOY Rudy Gobert Loses International Honor

For years, France’s national team belonged to one generation of stars. Rudy Gobert stood as one of its most decorated veterans, while Victor Wembanyama emerged as the future waiting in the wings. But ahead of the team’s upcoming international campaign, Les Bleus delivered a major update that signaled a shift in the balance of power.

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During a team gathering, France head coach Frederic Fauthoux addressed the players and revealed that Wembanyama would take over as the national team’s captain.

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The 22-year-old then delivered his first speech in the new role, marking a significant moment in his international career. In the process, Wembanyama replaced Gobert, the 4x NBA DPOY, who had previously carried the captaincy for France.

“Being captain is first and foremost about setting an example, being a leader, through performance on the court, knowing the systems, the opponents and bringing calm,” Wembanyama said, per FIBA. “This window is a good opportunity to experience this new chapter with the coaching staff as a captain. It’s probably earlier than I expected, and likely earlier than everyone else expected. But it’s not rushed either. I’m honored and excited. I wasn’t expecting it until [French coach Frédéric Fauthoux] told me, but it’s a great honor.”

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But it was more than a ceremonial change.

Gobert remains one of the most accomplished players in French basketball history and continues to serve as a crucial veteran presence. But handing the captaincy to Wemby shows where France sees its future. The Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has quickly become the face of the country’s next basketball era. The decision, though, places another responsibility on his shoulders before he has even reached his athletic prime.

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The move also comes after Wemby’s rapid development as a leader with the Spurs. His impact has extended beyond the audacious defensive plays and scoring numbers that have made him the next big thing. He has increasingly taken responsibility for the people around him.

That side of Wemby became particularly visible during the Spurs’ playoff run. During the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, rookie Carter Bryant found himself teary-eyed after receiving a verbal lashing from the coach. The big man approached him and offered support rather than simply watching it from the bench.

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Bryant later described how much the gesture meant to him, saying that sometimes a player needs “a brother to lean on” during difficult moments.

Interestingly, the captaincy announcement arrived while a completely different Victor Wembanyama conversation dominated social media. A post from Polymarket Sports fueled rumors that the Spurs star had supposedly grown another three inches during the offseason. Fans pointed to a photo of Wemby standing beside the 7’1 Gobert and claimed the towering Frenchman could now measure 7‘7.

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There has been no official confirmation of a new measurement, however.

That said, Rudy Gobert has not suddenly disappeared from France’s plans. And losing the captaincy does not erase everything he has accomplished for Les Bleus. But the decision confirms that the next chapter has begun. Victor Wembanyama is no longer simply the young superstar preparing to take over the French national team.

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He has officially been handed part of it already.

Whether he has grown three inches this summer remains speculation. His stature within French basketball, though, just grew considerably.