Victor Wembanyama Blames Conference Championship Hangover for Spurs’ 2–0 Finals Deficit vs. Knicks

The high of a thrilling Western Conference Finals victory has officially worn off. What’s left behind for the WCF MVP, Victor Wembanyama, and the San Antonio Spurs is a brutal reality. The inexperienced Spurs roster is staring down a daunting 2–0 deficit in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

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Following a devastating Game 2 defeat, Wembanyama was visibly shaken, taking responsibility for the loss for a second straight time. Only this time, he admitted that a mental and emotional hangover from their previous series had taken a heavy toll on him.

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When asked to break down his late-game blunders in the final three possessions, which included two missed mid-range jumpers and a critical turnover in tandem with Stephon Castle, the French phenom did not cut himself any slack.

“I’m still very blurry, and that’s the whole problem, you know?” Wembanyama candidly confessed. “We—” and he corrected to a more self-reflective tone. “I need to have more poise, more control over the game. I’m not going to go through the whole possessions, but that’s the general image.”

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Pressed on whether this mental fog plagued him the entire night, he said:

“I would say the last three possessions. I think we need to put ourselves in better conditions. We’re digging ourselves a hole; that’s been the theme so far.”

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In indirect terms, Wembanyama pointed directly to the team’s grueling Game 7 victory over Oklahoma City just a week prior as the root cause of his current struggle.

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“We need to never get too high, never get too low,” Wembanyama reflected. “Personally, I think I could have been better in recovering from the high of the conference finals. And—but I mean, here we are. We can’t change the past now, we have to—we’re already focused on Game 3.”

Even though he is determined to reset before Game 3, Wembanyama’s comments will inevitably fuel questions about whether the emotional toll of a deep playoff run is beginning to show. However, the Spurs have been careful not to pin their struggles solely on their franchise star.

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“We don’t feel like we played well or up to our standard at least in the last two games,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “New York has played very well and they’re a part of that. But we’re going to go into Game 3, if we play our brand of basketball up to our standard, we’ll be just fine.”

Wembanyama’s “blurry” state becomes glaringly obvious when his performance in the first two games shows a stark decline compared to how he played against his Western Conference opponents.

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Victor Wembanyama’s admission amplifies fears of slump

He opened the OKC series with a 41-point outing, but as the series progressed and Oklahoma City’s physical frontcourt forced him into tougher possessions, his production gradually dipped. He averaged 27.93 points in that series. But he was a little worse off against Minnesota, right after coming out of the concussion protocol.

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the unanimous DPOY looked entirely uncharacteristic, shooting a miserable 6-of-21 from the field while New York’s defenders derailed his rhythm. The 26 points he scored that game only highlighted dismal shooting efficiency and a lack of playmaking.

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Though his point total rose to 29 in Game 2, his execution down the stretch completely vanished under intense pressure from Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks’ interior defense.

The exhaustion manifested in the final seconds of Game 2. After a furious fourth-quarter comeback brought San Antonio back to life, Wemby brought them within 102-104.

With the series hanging in the balance, Victor Wembanyama had the ball in his hands and a chance to level it. Instead, the moment unraveled.

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Trying to find Stephon Castle on a pass behind him, Wembanyama released the ball before realizing Castle wasn’t looking. The guard had his back turned. Jalen Brunson read it instantly, jumping the passing lane and coming away with the steal. Desperate to stop the break, Wembanyama fouled him before he could get a clean look at the rim.

“I saw he wasn’t looking so I just tried to go get it,” Brunson said afterward. “I just didn’t want Wemby to come back and get it.”

Brunson made one of two free throws, nudging New York ahead 105-104 and leaving San Antonio one final possession to salvage the night.

The ball found its way back to Wembanyama. Another chance. Another defining moment. He rose for what could have been the game-winner, but the shot caught the rim and spun away.

Just like that, the opportunity to tie the series disappeared.

Despite the miss, Wembanyama did not second-guess the look he got.

“Of course, I liked the shot,” Wembanyama said. “I feel like in this moment you need to shoot to score. In moments like this, results matter more than process, if you know what I mean. We just need to score. I just need to score. That’s the whole point.”

“Oh, that’s the most frustrating thing, you know, to throw it away after putting in all this work,” Wembanyama said about the pass to Castle. “And what did I think? I mean, urgency at this point is like body reacts quicker than mine.”

Castle later explained that he was trying to create space for Wembanyama to bring the ball up the floor and never anticipated the pass.

“I was looking at him when he first got the rebound,” Castle said. “I just started to take off to try to give him some space to dribble up the court. I didn’t see him throw it to me.”

The frustration was on full display. For the second game in a row, Wemby’s tunnel exit revealed his anger. As he clapped aggressively, walking into the tunnel, the gravity of the 2-0 hole sat heavily on his shoulders.

“Lots of emotions of every type… only the negative type,” he stated. “But, yeah, I threw that one away. I messed up. We didn’t play great as a team. We needed to win that game; this game was ours.”

Now the series shifts to New York, where an entirely different challenge awaits. The NBA Finals are returning to Madison Square Garden for the first time in nearly three decades.

Before Wembanyama can worry about the noise, though, he has to live with the final moments of Game 2. The turnover. The missed opportunity. The shot that would have changed everything.

He isn’t running from it.

“Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course,” Wembanyama said afterward. “Am I going to use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game? Absolutely.”

The mistake cost the Spurs a chance to even the series.

The challenge ahead is steep. No team in NBA Finals history has recovered after losing the first two games of the series at home and gone on to win the championship. The Spurs now head to Madison Square Garden needing to reverse a trend that has historically proven fatal.

Whether it becomes a turning point or just another painful lesson will be decided under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.