Victor Wembanyama Breaks Down in Tears After Death News as Fans Backtrack on NBA Cup Criticism

Victor Wembanyama’s return from a long break had highs and lows. He ended OKC’s reign of terror in the NBA Cup semifinals, was within reach of the midseason title, and the Knicks turned the tide. After the Spurs lost to the NBA Cup to the New York Knicks, the criticism fell on Wemby. But his emotional reaction changed the atmosphere.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Wemby had an impressive 18 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks coming off the bench in the Spurs 124-113 loss. Yet it’s his post-game conference that stunned everyone.

After shouldering the responsibility of the loss, the 21-year-old suddenly burst into tears. He explained his reaction in a single statement, “I’m sorry, I lost somebody today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He didn’t take anymore questions after that and made a quiet exit from the post-game presser. He didn’t mention who he’s grieving but obviously his emotions were palpable.

Until this moment, fans were sharpening their figurative pitchforks. Those came down instantly and the NBA community were united in their sympathy for him. The details didn’t matter. Fans showed more grace as Wemby deals with a personal and professional setback in one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans rally around Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA journey has not been easy. His 2024 DPOY campaign was cut short by a life-threatening blood clot condition. He starts the 2025-26 season keeping the Spurs near undefeated. Then a calf injury sidelines him for 12 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He only made it back for the NBA Cup semifinals and overturned expectations of a slow start by ending OKC’s winning streak. Yet when they lost the finals to the Knicks, the criticism went to Wemby alone. Till this presser changed fans priorities.

The immediate response from fans was apologies like, “Urghh!! Sorry for hard criticism kiddo 😭” and “damn see now i gotta feel bad.”

A few applauded him for staying in a crucial game despite the setback with encouragement like, “Turned up and still performed on the court, but end at the end of the day, still human and needs time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some wondered if the grief had a part in his play tonight. “I should have known something was up. He rushed so many shots, decision making was so very much unlike him too.” Not that they’re mad at him for it.

A handful didn’t like that he brought that up immediately after losing the inseason tournament. But they were outnumbered by the supportive messages.

There are also some rumors floating around about who he lost. But the sources are unreliable and not from the Wembanyama family.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few fans have moved on from the midseason loss and looking at the future. “Condolences, he’ll definitely take this experience and bring it to the playoffs” Every NBA Cip finalist in the past three years have made it to the playoffs. The Spurs odds look just as good. Fans hope that Wemby can power through the grief and lead the team that far.