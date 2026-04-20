Victor Wembanyama Breaks Tim Duncan’s Record Before His Eyes, Says Spurs Legend Makes Him “Feel Safe” After Playoff Win

The moment didn’t feel like a debut. It felt like a passing of something bigger. Inside the Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs weren’t just opening a playoff series. They were reintroducing themselves to the league, with a new face stepping into a spotlight that has historically demanded greatness.

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That face belonged to Victor Wembanyama, who delivered 35 points in his postseason debut, breaking a franchise record long held by Tim Duncan. But when the night ended, it wasn’t pressure or history that defined his words. It was something far more revealing.

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San Antonio’s 111-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers marked more than just a Game 1 victory. It ended a seven-year playoff absence and reestablished the Spurs as a team worth watching in April.

Wembanyama’s stat line was as dominant as it was efficient. He shot 13-of-21 from the field, hit five threes, and controlled the game on both ends with five rebounds and two blocks. At just 22, he looked completely comfortable dictating playoff basketball.

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Meanwhile, the Spurs weathered a third-quarter push from Portland before pulling away behind their young core. Contributions from players like De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle helped stabilize the game, but the tone had already been set.

This wasn’t just a return to the postseason. It was a statement.

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Courtside, two figures quietly watched history unfold. David Robinson and Tim Duncan weren’t just present. They were part of the moment. When asked about their presence, Wembanyama didn’t talk about pressure. “I feel safe… feels like if you trip, there’s a lot of hands ready to catch you.” That word “safe” said everything.

It wasn’t about expectation or legacy weighing him down. Instead, it reflected something rare in modern sports. A system where a generational talent doesn’t have to carry everything alone. In San Antonio, greatness isn’t isolating. It’s supported. That feeling doesn’t happen by accident.

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Duncan’s record stood for 28 years. His 32-point playoff debut in 1998 was once the gold standard for a Spurs big man stepping onto the postseason stage. Before him, Robinson defined the franchise. Then came the transition. Not a replacement, but a partnership that became the “Twin Towers” era. That shift set the blueprint. San Antonio doesn’t rush stars into roles. They build pathways for them. Wembanyama is simply the next step in that lineage.

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Why Wembanyama’s “safe” mindset could define Spurs’ next era

Across the league, young stars are often thrown into chaos. Expectations rise instantly. Mistakes get magnified. San Antonio operates differently. There’s structure. There’s patience. There are veterans guiding the process, from leadership voices to a system shaped over decades by Gregg Popovich.

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Because of that, Wembanyama isn’t forced into being a savior. He’s allowed to grow into something even more dangerous. For comparison, even elite playoff debuts like Luka Dončić’s 42-point explosion came with the burden of immediate franchise expectations. Wembanyama’s path feels different.

Imago Mar 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

It feels… protected.

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With Wembanyama already in MVP conversations and anchoring both ends of the floor, the Spurs’ trajectory is clear. The supporting cast is in place. The system is proven. The expectations are rising. And yet, the foundation remains steady. That’s what makes this moment matter. Because Wembanyama isn’t just breaking records. He’s stepping into a structure designed to sustain greatness. He isn’t carrying Spurs history. He’s being carried into it.