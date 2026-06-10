Victor Wembanyama Calls Out Knicks Fans After Spurs Supporters Face Brutal Attack Following Game 3 Win in New York

The Spurs’ 115-111 road win in Game 3 should have been the story. Instead, the ugliest night of the NBA Finals played out not on the court, but on the streets surrounding Madison Square Garden. As San Antonio pulled ahead to trail the series 2-1, Knicks fans turned Midtown Manhattan into a gauntlet, viral videos and firsthand accounts capturing Spurs supporters being harassed and physically attacked by a hostile home crowd that couldn’t stomach the loss. The violence reached Victor Wembanyama at his post-game press conference, and his response was unambiguous.

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“My thoughts, of course, are that we can’t forget it’s a game,” Wemby told reporters, visibly flustered when they told him about the situation outside Madison Square Garden.

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“We’re just playing a game out there. I am all for passion, but to the respect of each other. It’s unacceptable.”

Wembanyama’s frustration reflected what many had feared would happen and what law enforcement had spent weeks trying to prevent.

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The NYPD had ramped up security protocols throughout the playoffs in anticipation of exactly this kind of flare-up, deploying extra units around MSG for each home game. But Game 3 presented a logistical nightmare that no amount of pre-planning could fully contain.

As watch parties around the MSG area and the plaza were canceled due to President Donald Trump’s arrival, fans were forced into bars, streets, and intersections, along with the overflow crowds already gathered at Bryant Park and Central Park. The loss turned those dispersed, uncontrolled crowds volatile.

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Even Twitch streamer and Spurs fan Kanel Joseph and his group were caught in it, attacked mid-stream before cutting the feed and escaping.

He later posted on Instagram, celebrating the win and assuring followers they were safe. Others weren’t as composed. Videos surfaced across social media showing people in Spurs jerseys being jumped while bystanders filmed and laughed.

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Whether anyone suffered serious injuries remains unclear, but the incidents landed hard on players from both sides.

Attacks on Spurs fans earn strong reactions from NBA players

By the time the NBA decided to not punish Wemby for that foul, the Big Apple had quietened to a restless murmur. Tensions still simmered and the safety of NBA fans became a looming concern that turned the Garden’s first NBA Finals in 27 years into a nightmare.

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Much of the fracas occurred near Bryant Park, where thousands of fans had gathered for a watch party after the traditional MSG outdoor event was canceled due to security restrictions. Several videos showed NYPD officers responding to the brawls in Bryant Park and 42nd street. One angry fan even ripped off a bus stop sign and bashed people with it.

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In another video, a lone Spurs fan was outnumbered by a group of Knicks fans who ripped out his Wemby jersey and proceeded to stamp it. NYPD confirmed that a 39-year-old Spurs fan was getting treated for injuries after being kicked and punched. In other incidents, Spurs jerseys were set on fire and San Antonio fans were chased across the streets

Witnesses claimed that the cops even had to use pepper spray to contain fans. The NYPD confirmed that 21 individuals were taken into custody following the game, with eight facing formal arrests and charges.

The gravity of the situation even made it to Texas where the senator, Roland Gutierrez directly called out NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani on X.

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“So, Mayor Mamdani, I would appreciate that you do anything in your power to get your police to get your people in check,” Gutierrez said. “Because it’s one thing to be a fan; it’s another thing to be a criminal.”

This hits a little close to home for Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, a New Jersey native and the son of Bulls champion, Ron Harper. He noted that the environment was unlike anything he had experienced in his young career.

“It’s my first time in New York, walking out and getting booed… it’s a hostile environment,” Harper remarked.

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Similarly, Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, a Brooklyn native, pleaded for a return to sportsmanship.

“It should never be that serious where you have to jump people, beat people up, or follow people home,” Champagnie said. “Whether we win or they win, it doesn’t really matter. Everybody should be able to come and enjoy the game.“

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns also condemned the behavior. “The game is built off of respect and passion,” Towns said. “We want everyone to respect each other. Leave the physicality to everyone on the court.”

A Spurs rep confirmed the team and players hadn’t faced direct hostility, though inside the arena, the atmosphere was anything but calm. Trump, Wembanyama, and the Spurs were all met with a chorus of boos throughout the night.

With Game 4 back at MSG on Wednesday and the Knicks still holding a 2-1 series lead, the focus for city officials and the NBA has shifted sharply toward preventing a repeat, both inside the building and out.