Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren Unite to Share Emotional Message on Minneapolis Tragedy

More NBA players are joining the growing chorus responding to the events in Minnesota. After the situation that postponed the Golden State Warriors’ Saturday matchup against the Timberwolves, Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr were among those decrying the situation. Now Victor Wembanyama also spoke out. And his comments come at a time when an OKC player rallied in support of his hometown.

Wemby and the Spurs didn’t play in Minnesota. Neither do they have the Timberwolves on their schedule anytime soon. Speaking to reporters at the team’s practice facility, Wemby addressed the January 24 death of Alex Pretti and the broader unrest in Minnesota. But the French phenom broke against the organisation’s PR policy to speak out.

“PR has tried, but I’m not going to sit here and give some politically correct [answer],” Wembanyama said. “Every day I see the news and I’m horrified. I think it’s crazy that some people might make it seem like or make it sound like it’s acceptable, like the murder of civilians is acceptable.”

He acknowledged the difficulty of navigating such a polarizing topic as an international athlete with sensitivity. “I read the news and sometimes I’m asking very deep questions about my own life,” he continued. “I’m conscious also saying everything that’s on my mind will have a cost that’s too great for me right now, so I’d rather not get into too many details. It’s terrible. I know I’m a foreigner, but I live in this country and I am concerned.”



Wembanyama’s comments come at a time of heightened tension in the Twin Cities following the deaths of Pretti and 37-year-old Renee Good, who was killed in a separate federal incident on January 7. The situation has been especially difficult to see for Chet Holmgren. While he’s Oklahoma City Thunder’s versatile center, he was born and raised in Minneapolis and holds that connection close.

Right after OKC beat the Pelicans 104-95, he was asked about Minnesota. He called it, “a very loaded topic,” and didn’t want to get into the politics about it. But he did share confirm that the latest incident happened very close to his neighborhood. “I definitely just want to send wishes to everybody up there who’s been affected. I have a lot of friends, family, neighbors, especially close in that area. My parents’ house is three blocks from where the latest incident happened. I know that area well. My sisters would always get donuts at the donut shop on that street. My grandma’s favorite Greek restaurant is on that street. It’s all very close.”

As the tragedy hit too close to home, Holmgren shared his concern for Minneapolis. “You never want to see anything like that happen. I definitely think we’re too advanced as a species, just plain and simple, for things like that to be happening. No matter what your opinions are or what your beliefs are, you should be able to agree that nobody needs to be dying on the street.”

He ended his comments by saying, “I’m wishing safety for everybody.” But it can’t be minimized how much resilience a Minneapolis native even living in Oklahoma has shown.

Stephen Curry praised Minneapolis’ resilience in a tough situation

The Golden State Warriors had to extend their stay in Minnesota and got a closer view of what’s going on there. They arrived only a few hours after Pretti’s demise. It led to the league and the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the consultation of the Warriors, to postpone the game on January 24.

Instead, the Warriors and Wolves had back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday. Stephen Curry had been managing a sore knee during that but was warmed by the Minnesota community taking a stand. “It was like three straight hours,” Curry said about witnessing the protests from his hotel room window. “In negative 10-degree weather. That was beautiful to see that turnout. That speaks to how important people felt it was to have their voice heard.”

The last time the Warriors were in Minnesota, it was shortly after the death of Renee Good. They witnessed the same atmosphere and were part of the Timberwolves tributes to both Good and Pretti. Steve Kerr also repeated his message for the Minnesota natives to be a united front in this.

The situation in Minneapolis has resonated deeply within the league, particularly for those with personal connections to the area. The statements from Wembanyama and Holmgren underscore a league-wide focus on the humanitarian impact of the situation in the Twin Cities.