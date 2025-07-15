Victor Wembanyama Clears Stance on Spurs Missing Out Kevin Durant Trade Amid Crucial Health Update

Some stars chase rings. Others chase legacy. Victor Wembanyama? He’s out here chasing balance… and Kevin Durant is not a part of that balance at all. The Spurs’ unicorn-in-residence just delivered a double whammy: first, a full medical green light following his scary blood clot scare. “I’m officially cleared to return,” Wemby revealed.

“It just happened… I got the green light from the Spurs’ medical staff just a few hours ago. Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!” Exhale, San Antonio. The alien is back. But that wasn’t even the chaotic part. When asked about the franchise missing out on a potential KD trade, Wembanyama didn’t flinch: “Breaking up a young core for a single player rarely works,” he said via Maxine Aubin.

“I want the Spurs to be a balanced team. They’ve been masters of that in the past.” In an era where “superteam or bust” is the default setting, Wemby’s take hits like a cold splash of realism. He’s here to build something lasting. And now that he’s healthy again? It’s officially game on. Come back here for more updates!

(This is a developing story…)