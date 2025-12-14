Victor Wembanyama Doesn’t Hold Back Against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Spurs-Thunder NBA Cup Semi-Finals

“Interesting guy.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s words about Victor Wembanyama from earlier feel fitting, especially when you see how the Frenchman operates. He doesn’t need loud trash talk to make a point. Sometimes it’s a subtle line, or jab, you may call it, at a presser that does the job. You might miss it if you’re not listening, but the message lands. And it landed on a night when the San Antonio Spurs ended the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 16-game winning streak.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m just glad to be part of something that’s growing to be so beautiful,” Wembanyama said. “So pure and ethical basketball.”

That one word, ethical, instantly stood out. To many, it sounded like a quiet jab at SGA, especially with all the foul-baiting chatter that often follows him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fair or not, that label has fueled debates about how Gilgeous-Alexander gets his points. Nothing was said directly, of course, but fans didn’t need much convincing. Over on Reddit, plenty are convinced Wembanyama knew exactly what he was doing when he chose that word.

The Thunder struggled on the night, shooting just 41% overall and 9 of 37 from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points on 12 of 23 shooting, but his usual edge at the free-throw line was absent in the game, with only four trips to the stripe.

Even so, he flashed brilliance on defense, blocking Wembanyama to ignite a Thunder fast break. Still, the absence of free throws echoed the “ethical” remark from Wemby. In fact, however, the Spurs’ centerpiece went 9 of 12 from the free-throw line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama after upsetting the Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinals: “I’m just glad to be part of something that’s growing to be so beautiful — pure and ethical basketball.” pic.twitter.com/AoBAUlTSgs

— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 14, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It’s no secret that Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring often leans heavily on free throws. Last season, he led the league with 601 attempts and has kept a similar pace this year with 242 trips to the line so far.

Just last week against the Dallas Mavericks, he scored 10 of 12 overall. But it was his 11 of 12 from the charity stripe that tipped the game in the Thunder’s favor, helping them improve to 22-1. When the game tightened, he poured in 16 points in the last quarter, sinking four more free throws to seal the run.

“Shai is a great foul creator,” NBA legend Steve Nash subtly said before last night’s game. “They [Thunder] are very efficient at playing the referees as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this season, Gilgeous-Alexander had already set career highs against the Pacers with 23 of 26 free throws and 15 of 31 field shooting. He now holds the record for most free throws attempted across the first two games of a season with 40 attempts, cementing his “free-throw merchant” label.

Wembanyama’s subtle jab came after the game. But before tip-off, he had been appreciative and clearly cautious of SGA’s talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before tip-off, Victor Wembanyama had just one name in mind

“The reigning MVP is on that court, so he’s our main focus,” the Spurs star said of his biggest threat. “Anybody is hard to guard when you have to help on the MVP.”

Just a night earlier, Wembanyama had praised Gilgeous-Alexander as the best player in the league, leaving no doubt about the respect he holds for him.

Imago IMAGN

The Thunder star’s case for MVP only got stronger leading into that matchup. Entering the semifinals, he was averaging 32.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and 45.4% from three.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensively, he owns the lowest rating among point guards at 105.3, making him a tough matchup on both ends.

“Offensively, this guy is getting into the heir statistically of people like Michael Jordan,” Steve Nash weighed in on Gilgeous-Alexander’s impact long-term. “I know that is sacrilegious to say, but look at some of these numbers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, his reputation as a “free-throw merchant” has drawn criticism, though the stats show the label might be overstated. He’s second only to Giannis in free-throw attempts over the last two seasons, but his 9.2 attempts per game in last year’s playoffs rank just 406th all-time.

The NBA has tried to curb flopping with a technical foul rule that became permanent in 2023-24, though these calls are only reviewable via challenge.

Ultimately, the numbers suggest that his style works, but it’s more a testament to his skill than any unfair advantage.