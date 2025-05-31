Victor Wembanyama, Draymond Green & Others React to PSG’s Historic Triumph in UCL Final 2025

It is a triumphant night in Paris. It’s the UEFA Champions League Final. PSG & Inter Milan Faced off each other in a dramatic Final where the former thrashed the Italian Side 5-0 to claim the victory. While the soccer world is buzzing, the NBA world, including Draymond Green, Victor Wembanyama, & Others, is also celebrating.

Draymond Green was recently seen having family time in LA as he was having fun in his off-season. His wife, Hazel Renee, shared a lovely story where he was taking good care of his 1-year-old daughter. Taking a quick turn from family time, the Warriors star too joined the UCL fever as he quickly switched his TV on for the soccer night in Paris. This was honestly no surprise if you think back to 2016.

Remember how he was signing basketballs wearing a PSG jersey back then? And while everyone thought it was nothing but business since Green is a Nike guy and PSG is one of Nike’s favorites in the soccer world. However, it seems to be nothing like that or more than that. His friendship with Neyman Jr. is just one reason.

On the Other Hand, Spurs Star and French basketball player Victor Wembanyama took to X and celebrated the victory in Style. He wrote, “Merciii Paris,” followed by blue and red hearts. Again, no surprise. He grew up in Chesnay, in Yvelines, so naturally, he’s been a supporter of Paris Saint-Germain since his childhood. He had said once after all: “My team is PSG, of course”. He has even named PSG superstar as his inspiration: “Kylian is the player who inspires me the most, but I want to be original and chart my own path”.

Now, let us see how it turned out for PSG and Inter Milan.

With winning the trophy, Paris has also won millions of hearts

Well, after 90 minutes of the showdown, Paris Saint-Germain has landed on top of Inter Milan. With a 5-0 win, PSG has definitely made Wemby proud. A game for the history pages, Allianz Arena just saw Paris lift their maiden Champions Cup.

It was quite emotional for many, but especially a memorable day for PSG manager Luis Enrique, who wore a t-shirt honoring his late daughter. The t-shirt shows the father-daughter duo planting a club flag. The last time Enrique won the league, he had little Xana beside him when they planted the Barqa flag. But since then, Xana has passed away while battling cancer. A heartbreaking yet wholesome moment indeed.

Enrique said, “I have an amazing photo of her planting a Barcelona flag into the turf… want to be able to do the same with a PSG flag. My daughter won’t be there in the physical sense, but she will be there spiritually, and that’s very important to me.”And we could not agree more. The PSG fans also took the opportunity to unwind a tifo after the trophy ceremony. It showed Enrique planting a PSG flag with Xana.

Ever since its inauguration, the arena has seen many historical moments, also being the stadium that hosted the Champions League final in 2012, when Chelsea claimed their maiden European crown by defeating Bayern Munich—a landmark moment in the club’s history. Tonight, PSG was on the brink of achieving a similar feat, and they did it with the most emotion possible.