Victor Wembanyama Earns Adam Silver’s Trust Again As NBA Refuses To Give Up Against NFL

The NBA just dropped a holiday gift for fans. After weeks of speculation, the league has finally unveiled its 2025 Christmas Day schedule. Once again, it’s five games, coast-to-coast, star-studded, and high-stakes. For the second straight year, the San Antonio Spurs have earned a spot on basketball’s biggest regular-season stage. And the reason why is as tall as he is talented, Victor Wembanyama.

“He’s exceeded my expectations,” Silver said after Wembanyama’s Paris homecoming games last season. “One, just by his play on the floor, but also in terms of his desire to engage with the fans.” That admiration hasn’t faded. Silver continues to highlight Wembanyama’s professionalism, charisma, and once-in-a-generation skill set. And now Wemby will be back where he belongs… the center stage.

Last season’s Christmas Day thriller at Madison Square Garden saw the Spurs star explode for 42 points and 18 rebounds, despite a narrow loss. That game wasn’t just his coming-out party; it was proof that the French phenom was ready for the spotlight. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took note, and clearly, he’s doubling down. The NBA officially confirmed that the Spurs will face off against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder at 2:30 PM ET on Dec. 25, televised on ABC and ESPN.

“It’s inspiring to watch him strive for greatness… He’s one of a kind—a generational talent and a remarkable person,” Silver noted earlier this year. He’s already the third-most viewed player globally on social media, behind only LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Wembanyama’s jersey is the top-seller in France and second across Europe.

When he invited fans to a surprise chess tournament in Washington Square Park, Silver wasn’t just impressed, he was proud. “The league had nothing to do with that,” he said. “I just think he loves to engage with people. He loves people.” That kind of magnetic presence is exactly what the NBA needs right now, especially as it faces mounting competition for holiday eyeballs.

NBA stands its ground against NFL

The NBA is not backing down from the NFL’s Christmas Day blitz. On the same day the NBA stages five marquee matchups, Cavs at Knicks, Spurs at Thunder, Rockets at Lakers, Mavs at Warriors, and Timberwolves at Nuggets. the NFL will counter with a Christmas tripleheader on Netflix and Prime Video featuring Cowboys vs. Commanders, Lions vs. Vikings, and Broncos vs. Chiefs. Football is coming with full force, including playoff implications, major markets, and blockbuster streaming deals.

But the NBA is adapting, not retreating. This year, all five Christmas games will air on ABC, marking only the second time every matchup is over-the-air. They’ll also be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+, complete with alt-casts like a Mickey Mouse-themed broadcast during the Spurs-Knicks matchup. The league is leaning into streaming, nostalgia, and star power. And it’s doing it with the biggest names in the game: LeBron, Curry, Jokic, SGA, Luka, KD…and yes, Wembanyama.

There’s no illusion here. The NBA knows it won’t beat the NFL in raw viewership. Last year, NBA games averaged just 2.85 million viewers on Christmas Day, while all three NFL matchups topped 27 million. Still, the league isn’t quitting. It’s pushing new media partnerships, enhanced fan data through its upcoming $76 billion broadcast deal, and creative content strategies to stay in the fight.

And for fans, the Spurs vs. Thunder game is one to circle. It’s Wembanyama vs. Holmgren, Round 3. The reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will test Wemby’s paint presence, and the Thunder will raise their first championship banner in front of a national audience. But don’t count out San Antonio. With a reloaded lineup including De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle, the Spurs are coming with smoke, and they’ve got the Alien leading the charge.