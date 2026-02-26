Victor Wembanyama Ends Spurs’ 10-Year Drought, Inches Closer to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander With Win vs Raptors

Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama scored his second-lowest season score but had enough contributions to lead his team to a comeback victory over the Toronto Raptors. The San Antonio Spurs star is used to breaking decades-old records in order to write his own history.

It was the 10th straight win for the franchise, and it is special. Since it’s their first 10-game win streak since 2015-16, when they won 13 in a row. That team featured Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili, Tony Parker, and Kawhi Leonard as they finished the season 67-15 and achieved the best winning percentage in franchise history.

The current team sits second in the Western Conference with a 42-16 record. With OKC losing in Detroit and San Antonio coming back to win in Toronto means the Spurs are now only two games out of first in the West. In fact, they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder. The drop in the form of OKC is directly related to SGA, who has now missed eight back-to-back games since before the All-Star break due to an abdominal strain.

Similarly, an uptick in Spurs form is directly related to Wemby’s dominance. According to ESPN Analytics’ Net Points metric, Victor Wembanyama has been worth 104.17 defensive net points this season, 33.76 more than the next-closest player, Bam Adebayo. Last season, he missed out on the DPOY accolade because of a serious deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot in his right shoulder) that ended his second season prematurely.

In his last 10 games, he has had 7 double-double performances. Apart from that, in his last 4 games, he has had 5 blocks, 1 steal; 6 blocks, 1 steal; 4 blocks, 1 steal; and 5 blocks, 1 steal. These contributions have helped San Antonio have the best rating in the conference in the last 10 games. During this spell, Victor Wembanyama also broke another record with a dominating performance against the Lakers.

Victor Wembanyama’s 25 points in the opening frame were the most by any Spurs player in a single period in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98), per ESPN. At halftime, Wemby had 37 points, 8 rebounds, and 12-17 FG and 3-5 from beyond the arc. He continues to set many records and here is how they did it in Toronto.

Victor Wembanyama against the Raptors

Not even a poor Victor Wembanyama shooting night, 3-12 from the field, could stop the San Antonio Spurs from winning their 10th consecutive game. His teammates picked up the slack en route to a 110-107 win over the Toronto Raptors on the road. Wemby ended the game with just 12 points, but again was important on the defensive end.

Toronto’s Brandon Ingram missed a 3 that would have tied the game, and Wembanyama grabbed the rebound. The Spurs star finished with eight boards and three assists in 30 minutes. He also had five blocks, including a pivotal one on Jakob Poeltl with 44 seconds left. Since Wemby didn’t shoot, Devin Vassell dropped 21 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 20 as they overturned a deficit that grew to as big as 15 points.

San Antonio went on a massive run in the fourth, outscoring Toronto 32-17. In the final frame, Wemby had 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 assists. So, turning it up when the Spurs needed it the most.