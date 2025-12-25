Victor Wembanyama Escapes Injury Scare After Lu Dort’s Dangerous Play Sparks Outcry

For a brief moment on Christmas Day, the entire NBA world seemed to hold its breath.

Victor Wembanyama twisting mid-air, landing awkwardly, and staying down is the kind of image that instantly sends timelines into panic mode. And when that moment involves Lu Dort, a defender with a reputation for living on the edge, outrage was never far behind.

Thankfully for the San Antonio Spurs, the scare did not turn into something worse.

The incident occurred midway through the third quarter of the Spurs’ Christmas Day matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. As Victor Wembanyama drove baseline for a finish, Luguentz Dort slid over to contest.

As Wembanyama elevated, Dort extended his leg and knee into the landing area. Wembanyama adjusted in mid-air to avoid direct contact, contorting his body before landing awkwardly on the hardwood. The play drew gasps from the broadcast crew and an immediate reaction online.

No foul was upgraded, no technical was issued, and play continued.

Wembanyama briefly stayed down, waved off trainers, and returned to action moments later. Postgame updates confirmed he avoided injury and was fully cleared.

The scare did nothing to slow San Antonio down.

The Spurs cruised to a 117–102 win, handing Oklahoma City its first Christmas Day loss since 2018 and its third defeat to San Antonio this season. The victory further tightened the Western Conference race and reinforced the Spurs’ growing status as legitimate contenders.

Wembanyama finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in just 26 minutes, while De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 29 points. Rookie Stephon Castle added 19 points and seven assists, continuing his impressive stretch.

Oklahoma City struggled from deep, shooting just 25 percent from three, and never recovered after San Antonio seized control in the second half.

Fans erupt after Wembanyama scare

While the Spurs celebrated the win, the conversation online took a sharp turn toward Dort’s closeout and what many fans felt crossed a line.

“Buddy a terrorist.” This reaction reflects the loudest strain of frustration, where fans immediately jump to labeling the play as dirty or intentional.

The intensity of that response is not coming out of nowhere. Dort has been involved in past controversial moments, including a 2025 playoff game against Memphis, where a hard contest led to Ja Morant crashing to the floor on a dunk attempt. Officials ruled that play a common foul, but Morant exited with a hip contusion and missed the following game.

That history matters. Fans tend to judge these plays less on the referee’s ruling and more on the outcome and pattern. When a star lands awkwardly and danger is obvious, the label sticks quickly, regardless of whether officials intervene.

To his credit, Dort later described the play as unintentional and said he apologized, which provides context even if it does little to calm the backlash.

“At some point this has gotta be addressed.” This reaction shifts the conversation from one player to a league-wide issue. The NBA has already acknowledged this tension. The league’s 2024–25 Points of Emphasis included explicit guidance on landing space, closeouts, and verticality, an effort to standardize how these plays are officiated.

Yet confusion remains. Coaches have publicly questioned where the line is drawn. Steve Kerr has repeatedly argued that Steph Curry absorbs excessive off-ball contact without consistent whistles. ESPN has framed the same debate during recent postseasons, asking whether games are becoming too physical for officials to consistently manage.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30) look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center.

Refs may call it common in real time, but fans care about the risk. When a franchise cornerstone is involved, patience runs thin fast.

“The Spurs need a Bobby Portis on their team.” Not all reactions were about Dort specifically. Some fans turned the moment into a roster conversation.

What they are really asking for is not a clone of Bobby Portis, but an identity piece. Portis has built a reputation as a playable enforcer. He brings energy, rebounds, scoring punch off the bench, and toughness without becoming unplayable in modern spacing.

Fans are not demanding reckless retaliation. They want someone who can protect stars emotionally and physically while still contributing. The Spurs’ young core is skilled and disciplined, but moments like this expose why teams often value edge as much as talent.

“Dude been dirty since he played in Detroit…” Lu Dort has never played for Detroit. His entire NBA career has been tied to Oklahoma City. That mix-up speaks less to accuracy and more to how fans conflate archetypes when emotions run hot.

Still, the underlying concern is real. Dort’s reputation is built on extreme physicality and high-contact defense. Even when plays are ruled legal, they put opponents on high alert. One reckless contest is all it takes to turn a defensive stop into a league-wide headline.

Wembanyama escaping without injury was the best possible outcome, but the moment will linger.

San Antonio continues to win, Oklahoma City continues to defend aggressively, and the NBA continues to walk a tightrope between physical playoff-style basketball and player safety. Plays like this live in that uncomfortable gray area.

For now, the Spurs move forward with momentum intact and their generational star healthy. But Christmas Day served as a reminder that when a player like Wembanyama leaves his feet, every closeout matters, and every landing carries weight far beyond one possession.