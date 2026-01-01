Victor Wembanyama Expresses Unease About NBA Rule as Knee Injury Threatens Major Awards

From Yao Ming’s stress fractures to Joel Embiid’s knee injuries, big men going down have been signs of a larger problem within the NBA. When we were worried about soft tissue injuries, active players blamed the load while retired vets touted their 80+ game seasons. While this debate never settled, Victor Wembanyama’s near scare against the Knicks tonight has reignited a terse conversation on the NBA’s 65-game rule.

Talking about the rule, Wembanyama said in his native French to a reporter tonight, “I don’t dislike that rule. And yes, of course it’s in my mind, even if it’s not the first thing I think about. But I also know the Spurs medical staff will do their job regardless of that. That’s what we expect from them, and they’re very good at staying objective.”

Well, on a night that should have been a celebration of a 134-132 win over the Knicks, who snatched the NBA Cup from under the Spurs’ nose, the atmosphere was tense with worry. Victor Wembanyama had a late-game exit when he seemed to have injured his left leg.

He never returned to extend his phenomenal 31-point outing. After the game, he confirmed he suffered a left knee hyperextension. And that term haunts NBA fans this week.

When Wembanyama came back after sitting out 12 games, the NBA’s 65-game rule already meant he could only miss five more games and still be eligible for Defensive Player of the Year or All-NBA honors.

The rule was originally meant to make sure the league’s top stars actually show up for games, which sounds good in theory. But the reality is different. With injuries like calf strains becoming more common, teams can’t just rush their best players back without risking a season-ending injury. That’s bad for the players, bad for the team, and bad for the league.

Last season, despite leading the league in blocks per game and total blocks over just 43 games, Wembanyama was automatically ruled out from Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA consideration. And it’s not just him, plenty of top players miss awards or recognition because of this arbitrary games-played minimum. These accolades matter for contracts, bonuses, and even Hall of Fame chances.

For Wembanyama, fans see it as no way to treat a potential face of the NBA. Incentivizing players to play sounds fine, but pushing them to suit up when they aren’t fully healthy is just dangerous. This is why more and more people are calling for the NBA to scrap the 65-game minimum.

Doing so wouldn’t just protect players, it would help stars like Wembanyama shine without unnecessary setbacks. Fortunately, Wemby’s injury is not serious and he’s confident about returning to the next game. He said he doesn’t intend to miss any more games and is determined to meet the 65-game rule this season.

Looks like he’s relying on the Spurs’ medical staff to keep his season on track. Otherwise, all those monster stats, 31 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game, could get ignored when it comes to award voting.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs walk a fine balance with load management

Victor Wembanyama claimed that he was ready to get back into the game but the staff kept him on the bench. And, as we mentioned earlier, he’s not limping and gave a positive prognosis on himself. Yet, protocols dictate he’s going to need an MRI. He’ll be lucky if the staff doesn’t have him sit out for a week or that would cost him four games.

You can’t fault the staff for not taking chances either. This Monday, Nikola Jokic suffered a hyperextension of the left knee too. He narrowly missed a ligament tear, is not using a crutch or boot, but will be sidelined for a month. He’s not had extended absences this season so far, but this is going to put his fourth MVP campaign in jeopardy.

So, the Spurs can’t risk Wemby aggravating a minor injury that could hurt their playoff contention. This is also a franchise that’s famous for its smart load management. They preserved Tim Duncan’s longevity by prioritizing the long-term window over regular-season awards.

But now, after ACL tears, hyperextensions are becoming the latest example of what some call “fatigue failure,” basically, injuries linked to the grind of an 82-game season. Both Jokic and Wemby suffered non-contact injuries: Jokic when a teammate accidentally stepped on his foot, and Wemby when he landed awkwardly and slipped.

Regardless, Wemby’s shown remarkable maturity during this scare. Hopefully, his season will remain intact without aggravating his injury.