Victor Wembanyama Faces Controversy as Knicks Fan Accuses Spurs Star of Getting His Family Evicted From NYC Hotel

Victor Wembanyama and his stay in New York City continue to create headlines. The San Antonio Spurs star was subjected to being pelted with eggs from Knicks fans when he entered the Ritz-Carlton NoMad after the Game 4 loss. Apart from this, there is another controversy from the hotel where the 22-year-old allegedly ‘threw out’ some Knicks fans.

Phil Godlewski, a Knicks supporter, claimed Victor Wembanyama had him, his wife, his two kids aged 9 and 11, and his friends evicted from their NYC hotel room. So, there are two penthouses on the 41st floor; one belonged to the Knicks fans and the other one belonged to Wemby. That’s why they met in the hallway, and one of Godlewski’s friends alleges that he just greeted the Spurs star and didn’t even bother him for any photographs or any taunts. But they were still thrown out.

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“We just got kicked out of the Ritz-Carlton NoMad because Victor Wembenyama had us removed from the hotel because we said good luck tonight and we’re wearing Knicks gear,” Godlewski said, in a clip that was posted by JeffGSpursZone on X. “This guy is one of the worst people in sports. Probably worse than any athlete that I’ve experienced. They didn’t ask us anything. We asked them to review the cameras. They lied to us about there not being cameras when we saw the cameras right above our heads. They wouldn’t listen to anything and they threw me and my sons and my friends out of their hotel for no reason.”

During the first video, the Knicks fan claimed he will have a ‘burn party’ and will remove Victor Wembanyama’s jersey from his home and instead of selling them, he will burn them. He did this very thing in the next video. One of them was a signed jersey framed in their house, and one of his kids was a huge Wemby fan.

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“We had many jerseys of Victor’s, some of which are at my house right here in Pennsylvania,” said Godlewski in the follow-up video. “Others are at their mom’s house, also in Pennsylvania. Wore them to school all the time, watched them, idolized them, watched their YouTube videos, everything. And what we experienced yesterday by throwing out an 11 year old and a nine year old on the and absolutely inexcusable. I don’t know who this guy thinks he is, but I do have news for him. His career is not going to be what he thinks it is.”

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Godlewski’s criticism did not stop there. He said that the 22-year-old Spurs star “is not, and never will be, a role model for the children watching the current NBA” and even shamed the Spurs organization. While this brewed on social media, Wemby was subjected to hits from the Knicks fans.

Victor Wembanyama remains unbothered by controversy

Following Game 4, video showed eggs being thrown in his direction as he entered the hotel. Reports also described bottles and laser pointers being aimed at Spurs players amid chaotic post-game celebrations.

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“I can confirm that multiple eggs were thrown in the direction of Victor Wembanyama late last night outside the Spurs Hotel,” Charania said on NBA Today. “As of right now, the New York Police Department has not made any arrests, though, and the Spurs are on their way back to San Antonio today for Game 5.”

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An NYPD spokesperson later said the department initially had “nothing on file” regarding the incident. It seems Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs were not interested in this battle. It showed when the 22-year-old spoke about the incident.

“I didn’t really think much of it,” Wemby told reporters. “I just saw that one video of the eggs, I didn’t see any other one. But, it’s okay, I don’t dislike it. Obviously, it’s not good at all, but it doesn’t bother me.”

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While he keeps the controversy at bay, Wemby has stated that the comeback is on as his team faces a 3-1 deficit.