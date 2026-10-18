Victor Wembanyama Faces Criticism For Supporting Protests That Turned Ugly

Victor Wembanyama’s support for French students has become a source of controversy after demonstrations across France were followed by looting, fires, and clashes with police. The San Antonio Spurs star has not publicly endorsed the violence, but an unexplained social media post has prompted criticism over what he intended to support.

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Ahead of the October 17 demonstrations, Wembanyama posted an image of a white rabbit holding a pocket watch on X. He provided no explanation. Some users took the image as a reference to the planned marches, while others believed it was connected to the approaching NBA season.

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The protests began last month at high schools in Paris’s northern suburbs, where students raised concerns about teacher shortages and poor facilities. The movement grew into a wider campaign against inequality, declining public services and the cost of living.

Wembanyama voiced solidarity with the students on October 8, saying he understood their concerns about systemic inequality. In comments reported by Reuters on October 9, he said he supported young people speaking out and hoped those in positions of power would listen. Having attended high school in Nanterre, he said the problems were not unfamiliar to him.

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More than 500,000 people took part in nationwide demonstrations, according to French Government officials. Many marched peacefully, but some locations experienced looting, fires and clashes with police. French police arrested around 1,800 people nationwide, while Paris police reported 855 arrests in the capital region on October 18.

Victor Wembanyama’s Rabbit Post Divides Social Media Users

The reactions reflected different concerns about the demonstrations and the meaning of Wembanyama’s X post. Some users defended the player, while others argued that the disorder had overshadowed the movement’s original demands.

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One reaction expressed dismay at what the account believed was Wembanyama’s position. The parody account @HoodiiBron wrote, “Wemby is defending this btw this is so sad,” while sharing a post about police vehicles in Paris reportedly struggling to escape with damaged tyres. The reaction illustrates how footage of the unrest shaped perceptions of the demonstrations.

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The fan account @Kd7_Szn questioned whether Wembanyama was backing the Paris protests, arguing that people looting stores were criminals rather than protesters. In a follow-up, the account acknowledged not having followed the movement from the beginning and asked whether it had originally been about the cost of living.

The exchange highlights how the movement’s different aims became harder to distinguish as violent incidents dominated coverage. The nationwide demonstrations included peaceful marches, while authorities separately reported theft, vandalism and attacks on police.

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Ciotti’s criticism brought a political dimension to the controversy. In a post on X, the Nice mayor wrote that French celebrities who had called for support for the October 17 riots bore “a historic responsibility” and added that “they must be condemned.”

The accusation turned an ambiguous image into a direct political dispute. Wembanyama’s October 8 comments backed students’ demands for better schools and equality, made before the violence that followed on October 17. The rabbit image’s meaning remains disputed.

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Whereas other users defended the player, suggesting that the rabbit image referred to the approaching NBA season.

Commentator Mario Nawfal also read the image as backing for the unrest, asking, “Why does Wemby want his home country to burn??”

His post also referred to Wembanyama’s praise for Saint-Denis mayor Bally Bagayoko, who had supported the student movement. However, the image itself did not state a political position, and Wembanyama’s earlier remarks addressed educational inequality. Nawfal’s conclusion remains his own reading of the player’s intentions.

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The controversy highlights the scrutiny athletes face when they speak about social issues during periods of unrest. Wembanyama’s documented comments concerned students’ demands for better school conditions and greater equality. The wider debate now turns on whether an ambiguous post can reasonably be treated as an endorsement of the violence that followed.