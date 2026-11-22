Victor Wembanyama stole the spotlight with a dominant 50-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans, although his impressive night also featured a heated on-court altercation. Meanwhile, LeBron James reached another historic milestone as the Philadelphia 76ers edged the Milwaukee Bucks in a controversial finish.

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Elsewhere, Mike Brown took responsibility after the New York Knicks survived a late Portland comeback with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Mikal Bridges. Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s NBA action.

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Victor Wembanyama’s performance comes with a heated on-court altercation

Victor Wembanyama delivered another extraordinary scoring performance on Saturday night. He led with 50 points as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 114-91 at Frost Bank Center. However, his impressive display was accompanied by a heated exchange involving Pelicans rookie Jaron Pierre Jr.

The physical confrontation occurred with 9:27 remaining in the first half. After Wembanyama was fouled by Karlo Matkovic, Pierre shoved the seven-foot-four center from behind. Keldon Johnson immediately confronted the Pelicans rookie, and officials subsequently assessed technical fouls to both players following a review.

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Rather than allowing the incident to disrupt his rhythm, Wembanyama responded with seven consecutive points. He finished the contest shooting 20-of-29 from the field, including five three-pointers, while collecting 19 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals.

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After the game, Wembanyama was asked about the ethics of pursuing individual scoring milestones and whether chasing 50 points could be considered stat-padding. “The greats of the game, they don’t care. I don’t think Wilt thought about that when he had 98 points. I don’t think he thought about making the extra pass. If he could have went for the hundred, he would have made it.”

LeBron James reaches historic 76ers milestone as NBA’s Controversial officiating prevails

LeBron James continues to add remarkable achievements to his basketball résumé, even at 41 years old. The veteran forward reached another milestone on Saturday, becoming the fastest forward in Philadelphia 76ers history to register at least 200 points, 75 rebounds, and 75 assists.

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James celebrated the achievement during Philadelphia’s 132-129 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, contributing 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. He was particularly influential in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of his 21 points. However, the closing moments generated considerable controversy, with Milwaukee having legitimate reasons to question an important officiating decision.

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After Bucks rookie Brayden Burries connected on a corner three-pointer to bring his within one point, Philadelphia inbounded the ball to Joel Embiid. While attempting to protect the lead near the baseline, Embiid appeared to step out of bounds with his left foot. The officials missed the violation, allowing Philadelphia to retain possession.

Milwaukee could not challenge the decision because it had already exhausted its replay challenges. Embiid subsequently made two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining. Tyler Herro finished with a career-high 50 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, but his potential game-tying three-pointer came after the final buzzer.

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Philadelphia escaped with the victory, although the missed call became one of the night’s biggest talking points.

The Knicks head coach owns his flaw

Mike Brown did not hesitate to acknowledge his own mistakes after the New York Knicks narrowly defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 97-96 on Saturday night. Despite securing their fourth consecutive victory, the Knicks coach admitted that a defensive substitution he failed to make in time contributed to Portland’s late comeback.

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New York initially appeared to be heading toward a comfortable victory after establishing a 66-43 halftime advantage. However, the Trail Blazers attacked more aggressively, scored 53 points in the second half, and eventually took a 96-94 advantage with 3.4 seconds remaining following Deni Avdija’s free throws.

Brown specifically apologized to his players for not completing a defensive substitution quickly enough when Damian Lillard connected on a crucial three-pointer.

“I apologized to my team. I wanted to make a defensive substitution. I did not do it quick enough [so] that Dame 3 was on me. Our group, beautiful basketball both ends first half, touched paint, make quick decision, fantastic spacing. Second half, Portland amped everything they did to a pretty high level for us. Everything we did was a jog, ball stuck, decisions weren’t quick.”

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The coach explained that New York had generated 11 quality three-point opportunities through ball movement in the first half but managed only three in the second. He also criticized the team’s slower decisions, stagnant possessions, and defensive struggles inside the paint. Fortunately, Mikal Bridges rescued the Knicks with a buzzer-beating three-pointer after receiving Josh Hart’s inbound pass.

NBA rookie lights the beam

The Kings’ Darius Acuff Jr. had every reason to celebrate after Sacramento finally gave their home supporters something to cheer about. Following a difficult start to their home campaign, the rookie played an important role in Sacramento’s dramatic 97-96 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

The Kings entered the matchup having lost their first nine home games, making the contest particularly important for a team desperate to break its frustrating run. Boston initially looked capable of extending Sacramento’s misery, building a 54-41 halftime advantage through effective offense and defensive pressure.

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However, Sacramento dominated the third quarter, outscoring Boston 35-13 and completely changing the direction of the contest. Acuff was among the biggest contributors, finishing with 21 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

With the Kings trailing 96-95, Acuff drove toward the basket with five seconds remaining, but his attempt missed. Keegan Murray collected the rebound and converted a putback to give Sacramento the lead.

Boston’s final opportunity belonged to Payton Pritchard, whose 20-foot attempt missed at the buzzer. For Acuff, finally celebrating a home victory and lighting the Kings’ beam made the occasion especially memorable. His simple reaction was, “Finally, finally.”

The Celtics star also takes responsibility

Payton Pritchard did not attempt to shift responsibility onto his teammates after the Boston Celtics suffered a painful 97-96 defeat against the Sacramento Kings. Instead, he acknowledged his shortcomings, particularly during the third quarter, contributed to the disappointing result.

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Boston appeared firmly in control during the opening half, heading into the break with a comfortable 54-41 advantage. Everything changed after halftime. Sacramento produced a remarkable 35-13 third-quarter performance, taking advantage of Boston’s offensive struggles and defensive lapses. The Celtics failed to make a single three-pointer during the period, missing all 13 attempts from beyond the arc.

The momentum shift proved costly as the Kings entered the final quarter with a 76-67 lead. Boston managed to fight back, however, and Pritchard helped the visitors regain the advantage with a late step-back basket that made it 96-95 with 11.8 seconds remaining.

He subsequently received one final opportunity to save the Celtics, but his 20-foot buzzer-beater missed. Following the defeat, Pritchard expressed his frustration and admitted that he needed to contribute more.

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“It’s frustrating. Just gotta play better. I gotta play better. I gotta do more, so a lot of that is on me in the 3rd quarter, so it’s my fault for that one.”

His accountability reflected the disappointment of a Celtics team that had allowed a commanding halftime advantage to disappear.