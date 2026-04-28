Victor Wembanyama Is Not the Most Important Player for Spurs, Says Draymond Green: “That Kid There…Is Special”

The San Antonio Spurs does have a way of making everyone feel they struck draft gold. And it’s not just getting Victor Wembanyama in 2023. The series against the Portland Trail Blazers has proven that even when Wemby is recovering from a concussion, the ‘most important player’ in the team can lead them to a win. Draymond Green, who has spent his entire career playing alongside a generational talent himself, explains that by revealing who is the real engine of the team.

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On a recent episode of his podcast, Green offered a jarring take on the Spurs’ hierarchy, elevating second-year guard Stephon Castle as the franchise’s turning point. A big part of his argument that’s divided Spurs nation has to do with their 2026 first-round playoff battle against the Blazers, which he declared will be done with Spurs in five. After today’s 114-93 win, they’re up 3-1.

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Green, who has fanboyed over Castle all season, declared, “Stephon Castle’s been incredible.” He also agreed with the ‘hot take’ online that Castle is on the path to All-NBA honors, claiming, “Stephon Castle is a winner. Stephon Castle is a special player. And to see him taking this leap in these playoffs like this, I think in these playoffs, he has been the most important player for the Spurs.”

But he laments that he’s in a 7’3 shadow. “He’ll never get credit for being the most important player because they got Wemby,” Green stated. Despite the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, Green’s argument isn’t just about box scores; it’s about a fundamental shift in team identity. “But man, you take Stephon Castle off that team, that is a completely different team. That kid there, I think, is special.”

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While Wembanyama headlines with his 8 feet wingspan and shot-blocking prowess, Green believes Castle’s winning pedigree from his NCAA championship run at UConn is the missing link San Antonio has needed for years.

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Green claims that Castle’s All-NBA honors are an inevitability and not a “hot take” that Spurs fans are too afraid to say out loud. It somewhat triggered fans who are ten toes down in the ‘Wemby is the next face of the NBA’ camp. But after Game 4, fans may be seeing his point.

Stephon Castle makes Draymond Green’s point during Victor Wembanyama’s return

Draymond Green’s perspective challenges the ‘Wemby-centric’ narrative that has dominated the league since 2023. Green doubled down on the sentiment, emphasizing that Castle’s impact on the floor provides a stability that transcends Wembanyama’s statistical dominance.

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Although he recorded this before Game 4, his comments are perfectly timed. Wemby returned tonight after suffering a concussion in Game 2 and missing Game 3. He recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 blocks to boot. Castle had 16 points and 8 assists. But out of both of them, one was memorable.

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Castle got into a scuffle with Blazers’ Deni Avdija in the finals minutes of the game today. The bench-clearing argument needed players and staff from both teams to break up the fight. Both were given double techs but no ejections happened. Fans were loving the energy he brought to this game. And that’s not discounting the 33-point explosion the previous game that helped the Spurs break the series tie.

From where Green is seated, Castle’s ability to shoulder the offensive load alongside De’Aaron Fox has left Portland with no answers. And that’s also the reason he’s calling an early end to the Blazers’ season.